Rob Britton wins Unbound XL, smashes course record

Over a long night in Emporia, Kansas, Rob Britton made history. The Canadian road pro-turned-gravel-campaigner blazed through the Unbound XL course at a furious pace, setting a new course record in the 563 km (350 mile) course.

How fast? The Victoria, B.C.-based pro averaged 32.4 km/hr (20.13 mph) for a staggering 17 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds. Mind-blowing stuff. Even more dramatic as Britton wasn’t out there alone. 2025’s Unbound 200 winner, Lachlan Morton finished second, at 17:55:35. The Canadian made a late, late race pass to take the win. The Regina native was 2.4 km behind the EF – Education First rider with 48 kilometres to go. But he managed to passed him with 15 km remaining, and put seven minutes into Morton.

The Canuck crowd proved well-suited to the extreme endurance version of the already-long Unbound this year. Jasper, Alta.’s Cory Wallace placed in fifth, at 20 hours, 20 minutes and 39 seconds. Peter MacGregor of Thunder Bay, Ont. was seventh at 20:48:51.

Bend, Oregon’s Heather Jackson won the women’s race, and finished eighth overall, in a time of 20:57:57.

While Britton was powering through his long-haul effort, the classic Unbound 200 was also underway. Andrew L’Esperance finished as the top Canadian man in 12th while Haley Smith was the top Canadian woman in 23rd.

The winner of the women’s 200 was Karolina Migoń. “We had a really good group of three and were working really hard together until the second feed zone. When Lauren dropped back I waited for Cecily, but when I saw she was also super-tired, I went on my own and gave everything I had to make it to the finish line. I didn’t know if that was a good idea or not at first, but it turned out well,” she said after the race.

In the men’s 200, it was Cameron Jones. “I was supposed to play it safe with the chance of getting in the Life Time Grand Prix through the Wild Card competition at stake, but once the race had started, I thought ‘who am I kidding, I’m just going to send it,'” he said after finishing.

