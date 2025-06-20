Rockin’ in Denmark: How to watch the Copenhagen Sprint

The first ever Copenhagen Sprint gets underway on Saturday in the capital of Denmark, and it should be a fast, flat, exciting race.

The race sets off from the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde. It then heads through the Sjælland countryside. Riders will pass through Frederikssund, Hillerød, and, in the men’s race, Humlebæk, before reaching Ballerup. The course then enters Copenhagen, where riders will do laps of a 10-km finishing circuit through the city centre. The race ends outside the National Gallery of Denmark in Østre Anlæg park.

The men’s race covers 230 km with five laps of the final circuit. The women’s event spans km and includes three laps. Although Denmark’s most famous cyclist, Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, won’t be there – it’s super‑fast man Mads Pedersen who’ll feature on a course that very much suits him.

He’ll face some other fast men, however. Among the top contenders are Olav Kooij of Team Visma – Lease a Bike, Søren Wærenskjold of Uno‑X Mobility, and Milan Fretin of Cofidis.

Other strong competitors include Emilien Jeannière from Team TotalEnergies, Tobias Lund Andresen of Team Picnic PostNL, and Mathias Vacek of Lidl–Trek. Dylan Groenewegen of Team Jayco AlUla and Rick Pluimers of Tudor Pro Cycling Team could also spoil the party.

Guillaume Boivin of Israel–Premier Tech will be the sole Canuck in the men’s race.

The women’s race should be equally as exciting. Human Powered Health’s Maggie Coles Lyster could have a great day given her kick. Top contenders include Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Kathrin Schweinberger, Charlotte Kool, Scarlett Souren, Blanka Vas, Mylène De Zoete, and Clara Copponi, all vying for victory the land of Hans Christian Andersen, Lego, herring … and yes, Ozempic!

To watch the first edition of the Copenhagen Sprint, tune into FloBikes.com. The women race on Saturday, and the men on Sunday. Check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine after the race for a report, too. Skål!

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions