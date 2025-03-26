Roglič and Ayuso sprint it out on Volta a Catalunya’s first summit finish

On Wednesday’s first mountain stage of the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, the fifth stage race of the 2025 UCI WorldTour, Juan Ayuso and Primož Roglič sprinted it out for the day’s win and the GC lead. Ayuso triumphed in a photo finish to take the Stage 3 spoils and the leader’s jersey. Ayuso vs Roglič is a preview of this May’s Giro d’Italia.

The GC Situation

Going into Wednesday, Monday’s victor Matthew Brennan (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) still wore the race leader’s green-stripes-on-white jersey despite compatriot Ethan Vernon’s Stage 2 triumph. There was a stack of riders from +0:12 to +0:16, including Ayuso, last year’s runner-up Mikel Landa, Enric Mas, two-time podium man Egan Bernal and 2023 champion Roglič.

The Course

Two climbs marked the end of 218-km route: HC-rated Port de la Creueta and Cat. 1 summit finish La Molina, both long but without crushing grades.

Off popped four fugitives before the first climb of the day, Cat. 2 Coll d’Estenalles, running up a 6:00 lead. Lotto and UAE-Emirates were prominent at the pointy end of the peloton. The break still had a nice cushion leading onto HC Port de la Creueta. After French escapee Bruno Amarail took leave of his breakmates, Lotto took over the pace making from UAE-Emirates. When Amarail tipped over solo to take over the KOM classification from Danny van der Tuuk, UAE was back in the control room.

Only Amarail was left ahead of the bunch by the final climb. Nairo Quintana, Sepp Kuss and Ben O’Connor were among the riders who made early moves. Brennan had dropped away. Then George Bennett, Marc Soler and Lorenzo Fortunato tried their luck. Kuss bridged to them after Bennett fell back with 4.3 km to go. On the little descent before the final grades, the trio had a 14-second lead.

The trio was absorbed by a group of 20 with half a kilometre remaining. Ayuso and Roglič emerged from the dust to scrap it out. It was very close, but the Spaniard edged out the Slovenian. Landa was third.

Thursday’s summit finish on Cat. 1 Montserrat Millenari is tougher.

2025 Volta a Catalunya Stage 3

1) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) 5:49:29

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenian/Red Bull) s.t.

3) Mikel Landa (Spain/Soudal-Quick Step) +0:02

2025 Volta a Cataluyna GC

1) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) 14:30:49

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenian/Red Bull) +0:06

3) Mikel Landa (Spain/Soudal-Quick Step) +0:11