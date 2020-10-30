Roglič back in 2020 Vuelta lead after earning hat trick of stage wins

Primož Roglič yanked the Vuelta a España race lead back from Richard Carapaz by winning his third stage of the 75th edition on Friday. Carapaz had seized the race lead from Roglič on Stage 6 after the Slovenian had faltered on the summit finish of Aramón Formigal. Roglič and Carapaz are tied on time, but the Jumbo-Visma rider, who was the Tour de France runner-up, will wear the red jersey on Saturday.

The 75th Vuelta, the final round of the 2020 WorldTour, can be watched on FloBikes.

The Course

Friday’s fare had a few more ripples in it than Thursday’s mostly flat route, including a single categorized climb. The finish in Suances wasn’t straightforward for the sprinters; 1.3 km of 6.6 percent grade led to the line.

Stage 10 of #LaVuelta20 is more or less a flat one, but the punchy finish in Suances, where the riders will face a 5% gradient, should make things really interesting. pic.twitter.com/BHJjQGvUWX — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 30, 2020

Could Michael Woods be in the mix in Suances? He knew he had a tough weekend ahead working for fourth place Hugh Carthy.

💬"Me gustaría luchar por más etapas, pero mi prioridad número uno es proteger a Hugh Carthy" 🇨🇦 @rusty_woods tiene cerca un podio para @EFprocycling en #LaVuelta20, aunque podría luchar por parciales como el de hoy. pic.twitter.com/4p4Tq9hdqJ — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) October 30, 2020

The route drew a slightly larger breakaway than Thursday’s. Four intrepid hopefuls skipped away early and after 50 km had pulled out an 11:00 gap.

As though an alarm bell had rung, Movistar, Deceuninck-Quick Step and Mitchelton-Scott got to work in the peloton.

It's almost comic to witness a 😴 sleepy 💤 peloton waking up and starting chasing a breakaway. While they were sleeping , the 4 riders built a 12 min gap so this will take some work. #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/oW7H8nAfZJ — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) October 30, 2020

By the start of the Alto de San Cipriano, the gap was down to 5:30. Sprinter Sam Bennett was one of the riders distanced on the climb. He made it back on the descent, but he was floundering at the back on an uncategorized climb. With 46 km to ride, the quartet held a 3:30 lead.

Once the last of the fugitives were sopped up, Remi Cavagna, who is breaking away in this race seemingly out of habit, dashed up the road with 10 km to ride but he was brought to heel with 3.6 km to race.

It was a move from King of the Mountains leader Guillaume Martin on the final ramp that brought a response from Carapaz, but the Ecuadorian suddenly fell back, which prompted Roglič to tear away. He finished first out a group of eight containing Dan Martin. Carapaz came in in the next group three seconds later.

Saturday is the first of two brutal days in the mountains. Four Cat. 1 climbs are spread out evenly along the final 130 km of the stage, including summit finish Alto de la Farrapona, a long, moderately-graded ascent.

2020 Vuelta a España Stage 10

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 4:14:11

2) Felix Grossschartner (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

3) Andrea Bagioli (Italy/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

100) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +2:25

115) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +3:16

Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 40:25:15

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:25

39) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +46:51

121) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +1:47:19