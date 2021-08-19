Roglič back in Vuelta’s red jersey after Magnus Cort wins steep uphill finish

It was very close, but Magnus Cort survived from a breakaway to win Thursday’s frenetically-paced sixth stage of the Vuelta a España. It was the EF Education-Nippo Dane’s fourth career Vuelta stage victory; he was third in Tuesday’s sprint. The day’s runner-up Primoz Roglič went back into the red jersey as Kenny Elissonde had a tough outing. There are three Movistar riders piled up behind the Slovenian in the GC, with Enric Mas the closest at +0:25.

You can watch the 76th Vuelta a España at FloBikes.

The Course

After a couple of sprint days where Rein Taaramäe crashed close to the finish and eventually lost the red jersey to Elissonde, a proper GC stage was back on the menu. After a mostly downhill trend in the first 75 kilometres, the route became very flat on the Balearic coast leading into two circuits. The last circuit ended on a 2 km, 8.7 percent, Cat. 3 Alto de la Montaña de Cullera.

Stage 6 of #LaVuelta21 (Requena-Alto de la Montaña de Cullera, 158.3 kilometers) has started. We should have a very fast stage today and a spectacular battle for victory on those tough slopes at the finish. pic.twitter.com/MCVFa1VoA6 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 19, 2021

The start of Stage 6 was frantic and confusing, with several attempts to break, sole remaining Canadian James Piccoli in one of them. There was also a crash. With 43 km covered, the field was intact. Finally a quintet bounced away and by the time it reached the flats, it had pulled out a 7:00 lead over the Trek-Segafredo-hauled peloton.

Suddenly the field started to really haul and became stretched out, with BikeExchange taking the reins. They went flying through the feed zone and domestiques had to slow down to grab bags, giving them the difficult task of making their way back up the string.

🏁 – 80 km | Etapa 6 – Stage 6 | #LaVuelta21 🚴El equipo @GreenEDGEteam acelera el ritmo del pelotón 💨 It seems thatTeam BikeExchange wants to control the break! 👉https://t.co/zqaO4BeuEa pic.twitter.com/PGQBYYw0kT — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 19, 2021

The race hurtled past Valencia, a full complement of BikeExchange riders continuing to pour on the coals. Unfortunately, it took the crash of two members of the team to get the Australian squad off the front.

With 33 km to ride, Ineos and Movistar formed echelons in a crosswind to try to dump their rivals. Roglič made the split and his Jumbo-Visma gang were at the helm in the tailwind. Elissonde was distanced.

The red jersey made it back over to the peloton in a general regrouping. Considering how frantic the action was on Thursday, it’s commendable that the escapees weren’t brought to heel going onto the climb. Two fugitives remained in front at the red kite as a high-powered group formed behind them. Magnus Cort was the last breakaway standing, fighting hard to take the day’s flowers, and Roglič seemingly pulled up his attack to finish just behind the Dane.

There are five categorized climbs scattered over Friday’s 152 km, with a Cat. 1 summit finish.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 6

1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/EF Education-Nippo) 3:30:53

2) Primoz Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

3) Andrea Bagioli (Italy/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:02

2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primoz Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 21:04:49

2) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:25

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +0:36

4) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +0:41

5) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.