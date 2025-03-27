Roglič gets revenge on Ayuso to win Volta a Catalunya stage and grabs lead

For the second consecutive day, Primoz Roglič and Juan Ayuso scrapped shoulder to shoulder for the Volta a Catalunya stage victory and race lead as the 104th edition reached its midway point on Thursday. Unlike on Wednesday, Roglič took the win and the green-striped leader’s jersey. The two are tied on time.

The Course

A hilly affair, Stage 4 nevertheless had only two categorized climbs, the second was the summit finish of Puerto de Monserrat, 8.8 km of 6.6 percent.

Before a breakaway could form, a bonus second sprint saw Roglič pull back two seconds on Ayuso. A dozen fugitives flew their colours soon afterwards. Two of the 12 skipped clear on the first categorized climb, Cat. 2 Turó del Puig. By the foot of the Monserrat climb, the duo was 1:18 ahead of the UAE-Emirates-powered peloton, with a quartet of chasers in between. Soudal-Quick Step took over the front of the bunch to absorb the chasers, the last of the escapees 50 seconds ahead with 6 km to go.

Catalan rider Marc Soler of UAE-Emirates was the locomotive at the front who brought back the final breakaway man. Adam Yates took over when the leader’s group was down to 10. Ayuso attacked with 2.5 km to go. At first Roglič couldn’t respond but third place Mikel Landa could. The Slovenian made it over and then made his own thrust with 1.6 km to race.

Landa tried to bring a group back to the duo with 500 metres to go, but couldn’t quite make the junction. The great rivals went at it again, with Roglič coming around the Spaniard in the last 10 metres.

Friday’s stage is one for the sprinters.

You can watch the Volta a Catalunya at FloBikes.com.



2025 Volta a Catalunya Stage 4

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenian/Red Bull) 4:24:08

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:03



2025 Volta a Catalunya GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenian/Red Bull) 18:54:50

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:20