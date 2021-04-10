Roglič proves the strongest at Itzulia Basque Country, winning second title

Primož Roglič won his second Itzulia Basque Country on Saturday, with race leader Brandon McNulty fading at the mid-point of the final stage and teammate Tadej Pogačar hampered by caretaking duties. David Gaudu took his second victory of the season, crossing the line just ahead of Roglič, who also claimed the points and mountains jersey. Roglič’s Danish teammate Jonas Vingegaard finished runner-up and took the young rider jersey, and Jumbo-Visma was top team. That’s a sweep.

The Course

The final day would be a particularly taxing one. In 112 km the organizers had packed in 3228 metres of climbing. Seven categorized climbs would kick off with a Cat. 3 right after the gun in Ondarroa. The final ascent would be Cat. 1 Arrate, 6.7 km at 5.8 percent.

Arrate day at #Itzulia2021!

That's it, that's the tweet (ok, and the stage profile, which speaks for itself). pic.twitter.com/SgBrwL9bZI — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) April 10, 2021

The GC Situation

Jumbo-Visma made an odd choice on Stage 4, the day bruised Michael Woods didn’t start: it let third place McNulty scoot away on the descent of the final climb with five other riders in the top-20 and turn a 30-second deficit on Roglič into a 23-second advantage along with the race lead. Pogačar dropped from second to fifth, but the beauty of the situation was that McNulty is his UAE-Emirates teammate. It was up to Roglič to take back his lead and stay ahead of compatriot Pogačar, who started the day twenty second in arrears of the senior Slovenian. Along with Rogla and Poga, Adam Yates (6th place), Alejandro Valverde (8th), Mikel Landa (10th) and Gaudu 16th) had been the race’s strongest climbers, and they were all looking to climb the GC.

The action began immediately. Twentieth-place Hugh Carthy tried to escape but couldn’t. Movistar and Israel Start-up Nation really started turning the screws, thinning out the peloton. With Climb 1 behind, Roglič’s teammate Antwan Tolhoek attacked on Elkorrieta and brought two fellows with him.

Movistar kept up its pace making in the bunch. Elkorrieta led directly to Cat. 1 Azurki, 5.9 km of 7.4 percent. Just when Tolhoek’s breakaway seemed doomed, Carthy burst free again, followed by Richard Carapaz, two Movistar riders and one from Astana.

By the foot of Climb 4, 10-km long Gorla-Elosua, there was a breakaway of seven up front and a 35-strong peloton a minute behind.

Others kept bridging over to the fugitive group on Gorla-Elosua and by the top it contained 14 riders. On the descent, Carapaz tried to drop clear of his breakmates, and Roglič followed a couple of Astana-Premier Tech’s Basques to put some distance between himself and McNulty. At Saturday’s midway point there were groups all over the road.

Too many actions for my capacity to understand what is going on. #Itzulia — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) April 10, 2021

It was a crucial moment in the race. Valverde, Landa and Roglič were in a large group ahead of McNulty and his teammates Pogačar and Marc Hirschi, along with Adam Yates. The Roglič group swept up the breakaway with 53 km to race. It was 19 versus 8. The next climb was the narrow cycle path up Krebelin, 5 km of 9.6 percent with a maximum of 17 percent.

On Krebelin, McNulty only had Pogačar remaining. Roglič put his teammates on the front of his group before Valverde’s teammate Enric Mas worked to keep the gap.

McNulty popped and Pogačar left him.

Pogačar was coming, so Roglič increased the pressure. Only Gaudu and Carthy could hang and the trio tipped over the top with a 30-second gap over Pogačar, Yates, Valverde and Landa.

The penultimate climb was Trabakua. The three leading riders worked to stay clear of the 11-man chase.

Before Arrate, Roglič picked up three bonus seconds. Behind, the riders in the Pogačar chase began to think about the podium.

With 6 km to race, Gaudu accelerated enough to dislodge Carthy. Riders including Landa dropped away from the Poga group before Valverde made a surge. The two remaining leaders crested 47 seconds ahead and at the red kite they bumped fists. The Slovenian wound the crowd up before the Frenchman crossed the line first.

It would be Pogačar who would stand on the podium with the two Jumbo-Visma riders. Gaudu bounced up to fifth.

2021 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6

1) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) 3:05:42

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

3) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +0:35



2021 Itzulia Basque Country Final GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 19:11:36

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo-Visma) +0:52

3) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Team Emirates) +1:07

4) Adam Yates (Great Britain/Ineos) +1:26

5) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) +1:27