Roglič takes back Vuelta lead by winning his fourth stage, the sole time trial

The dingdong battle between Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz in the 2020 Vuelta a España continued on Tuesday’s 13th stage, as the Slovenian seized back the red jersey he lost on the Angliru with a win in the race’s sole time trial. Roglič’s fourth stage victory of the 75th edition translated into a 39-second lead over Ineos’ Ecuadorian. Sunday’s winner on Angliru, Hugh Carthy, edged closer to the runner-up spot with a fine performance.

You can watch the Vuelta a España, the final act of the 2020 WorldTour, on FloBikes.

The Course

It was a classic time trial route until the final 1.8 km. Thirty-one kilometres of road with hardly a ripple in them led to a 14.1 percent grunt, Cat. 3 only in length. Riders would switch bikes at the bottom. There were time checks at the 12 and 24.5 km marks.

A very important individual time trial is waiting for us today at @lavuelta! #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/JyKDThYMed — Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) November 3, 2020

Here was the top-10 at the start of the day.

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 48:29:27

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:10

3) Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Pro Cycling) +0:32

4) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:35

5) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +1:50

6) Wout Poels (The Netherlands/Bahrain-McLaren) +5:13

7) Felix Grossschartner (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +5:30

8) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +6:22

9) Alexander Vlasov (Russia/Astana) +6:41

10 Mikel Nieve (Spain/Mitchelton-Scott) +6:42

Entering the final week, Carapaz, Roglič, Carthy and Martin all had a chance of winning the race. Add Mas as a podium contender.

Alex Edmondson (Australia/Mitchelton-Scott) held the early lead with 48:24 without a bike change. Taking a bike at the bottom of the climb, French chrono champion Remi Cavagna nudged Edmonson off the hot seat with 47:37.

Nelson Oliveira, one of three Portuguese Oliveiras at the Vuelta, was going great guns on the course, even on the 1.8-km wall: 46:49. Just as he finished, the GC top-10 got underway.

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta20 The green jersey has just started his ITT💨 pic.twitter.com/dL0ylhCDTQ — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) November 3, 2020

Unheralded American rider Will Barta of CCC grabbed the lead with 46:40.

Michael Woods stopped the clock at 52:13; he wouldn’t keep his 27th spot on GC, but would only drop a single place.

The top-5 riders’ times at intermediate split one (12 km):

Carapaz 14:54

Roglič 14:50

Carthy 14:48

Martin 15:13

Mas 15:21

The top-5 riders’ times at intermediate split two (24.5 km):

Carapaz 30:53

Roglič 30:34

Carthy 30:35

Martin 31:34

Mas 31:39

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta20 Third place for @rogla at the second intermediate piont🚩 1 second before Carthy and 19 seconds before Carapaz. — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) November 3, 2020

It was time to climb. Oddly, Mas didn’t change his bike in the designated area. Carthy had a smooth bike change. Roglič tore off his helmet visor and also smoothly transitioned.

Carthy was using a Froome-like cadence on the climb, while Roglič powered his way up the climb. Mas wouldn’t make any inroads into the gap up to Dan Martin, but he wouldn’t lose his fifth spot.

Carthy was 24-seconds slower than Barta. With a string of drool swinging off his chin, Roglič finished one second ahead of the American. Carapaz came in 49-seconds in arrears of his Slovenian rival.

Besides Roglič and Carapaz switching positions, the only other change in the top-10 was Mikel Nieve losing 10th to David De La Cruz.

Wednesday’s stage is a hilly one with a finishing kilometre of 6.6 percent.

2020 Vuelta a Esapaña Stage 13

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 46:39

2) Will Barta (USA/CCC) +0:01

3) Nelson Oliveira (Portugal/Movistar) +0:10

78) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +5:34

98) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +6:06

2020 Vuelta a Esapaña GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 49:16:16

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:39

3) Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Pro Cycling) +0:47

4) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +1:42

5) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +3:23

6) Wout Poels (The Netherlands/Bahrain-McLaren) +6:15

7) Felix Grossschartner (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7:14

8) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +8:39

9) Alexander Vlasov (Russia/Astana) +8:48

10 David De La Cruz (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +9:23

28) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +54:15

122) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +2:57:51