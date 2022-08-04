Rohan Dennis wins gold in Commonwealth Games chrono, Canada’s Coté 13th

Not chosen for Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France-winning lineup, Rohan Dennis can console himself with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games’ gold medal in the individual time trial. The Australian national champion was silver medalist in the chrono at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The top Canadian was Pier-André Coté, who came 13th, +4:18 off of Dennis’ time. Michael Foley posted a time of 53:05 to place 24th.

Dennis rounded the 37-km Wolverhampton route in 46:21 at a pace of a 47.896 km/h. Silver went to Fred Wright of England and, in a neat bit of parallelism, Welshman Geraint Thomas, third in the Tour de France, rounded out the podium. Thomas even survived an early crash on the tricky course to hoist bronze.

Dennis is slated to start the Vuelta a España on August 19. Coté and Foley will contest the men’s road race on Sunday.