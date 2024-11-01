Rohan Dennis’s court case about his wife’s death delayed

Former world champion Rohan Dennis has delayed entering a plea to charges related to the death of his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins, while negotiations with prosecutors continue.

Dennis, 34, was arrested after Hoskins, 32, was struck by his vehicle outside their home in Medindie, Adelaide, on December 30. Hoskins, a mother of two, was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital but tragically died that night.

Court appearance on Wednesday

Currently out on bail, Dennis appeared briefly in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday. His counsel requested a six-week adjournment to facilitate further discussions with prosecutors. Magistrate Justin Wickens granted the request and ordered Dennis to reappear in court on December 10. Dennis made no comment as he left the courthouse.

Could face 15 years in prison

In an earlier charge determination hearing in August, prosecutors confirmed they would pursue charges of causing death by dangerous driving and driving without due care. The first charge carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and a mandatory minimum 10-year licence disqualification, while the latter has a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a six-month licence disqualification.

Hoskins was laid to rest in her hometown of Perth, and a public memorial service was held in her honour in Adelaide in February, which Dennis attended with their two children.

Prosecutors informed the court in March that police required six months to complete a detailed crash reconstruction, with an additional four weeks to submit the file to the director of public prosecutions.

Case has already been delayed

In court, Judge Simon Smart questioned police prosecutor Caroline Batten about the lengthy seven-month timeline requested to complete the crash reconstruction. “You need to explain to me why you need seven months,” Smart said. Batten clarified that the police required six months to finalize a comprehensive crash reconstruction and an additional four weeks to deliver the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.