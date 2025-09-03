Rolling forward: Bikes, youth and hope in Ontario’s North

In Pikangikum First Nation, a small, fly-in community more than 100 kilometres north of Red Lake, Ont., there’s a shipping container behind the local school with a simple sign: The Rusty Bike Shop. It’s not just a name, it’s a nod to a community member who helped get the whole thing rolling.

Inside, the container has been retrofitted into a functional bike shop, complete with heat and electricity. It’s a place where students fix flats, swap parts and learn the mechanics of bikes. And therefore, of life. The shop, like the program it houses, is the work of New Hope Community Bikes, a Hamilton-based cycling education charity working to make bikes more accessible in rural and Indigenous communities.

But it didn’t start with a shipping container. It started with an invitation.

From Hamilton to the North

“We never show up unless we’re invited,” says Aleida Dean, one of the program leads at New Hope. “Everything we do is community-led and community-supported. That’s the only way it works.”

Back in 2017, that invitation came from the Ontario Provincial Police, who were already running youth engagement programs in Pikangikum, including a modest cycling initiative. They reached out to New Hope to expand the scope, bringing with them 30 mountain bikes and an ask: Could they help build something sustainable?

Fast forward to today and Pikangikum has a working bike co-op, a community-supported mechanic training program and a cycling education curriculum embedded in the local school’s phys-ed programming.

Riding further, reaching farther

In a community where over half the population is under 18, the impact of a program like this is hard to overstate.

“Kids couldn’t ride a kilometre when we started,” says Dean. “Now they’re doing 15, 30, even 128 kilometres in the Ice Road Challenge.”

That challenge, which sees riders trek from Red Lake to Pikangikum in the dead of winter over the frozen lakes, has become both a fundraiser and a rite of passage. This year, two local students completed the full ride. Many more joined for the final stretch into town, riding alongside police escorts and community members to the finish line.

Mechanics, mentorship and moose bikes

New Hope isn’t just teaching kids how to ride; they’re giving them tools for the future. Through partnerships with Moose Bicycle Co., OPP and school leadership, they’ve trained youth mechanics to maintain a fleet of fat bikes suited for the region’s terrain. These students not only fix bikes, they gain work experience, confidence and a sense of responsibility.

“Jamie, one of our mechanics, is quiet at school, but at the bike shop he talks my ear off,” says Dean. “He just wants to ride and wrench every day. Anf he doesn’t want to ride alone. He wants community.”

That community is growing. In spring, Dean spotted a dad riding with his son. A first in her years of visiting Pikangikum.

“It was a full circle moment,” she says. “That doesn’t happen here. Not yet. But now it’s starting to.”

Beyond the bike

The program’s success isn’t measured in kilometres or race results. It’s in what those things unlock. The chance to mentor younger students. The freedom to explore your home on two wheels. The ability to put “bike mechanic” on a resume. The mental and physical outlet of simply being outside and moving forward.

Cycling isn’t the only path forward for youth in remote communities. But here, it’s proving to be a damn good one.

“There are hard parts to living in a place like Pikangikum,” says Dean. “But when kids start riding, start wrenching, start showing up because they care? That’s when we know it’s working.”

Rolling into the future

New Hope is currently in talks with other communities including Christian Island and Turtle Island, to expand the program. But they’re clear on one thing: they won’t roll in unless they’re invited.

Back in Pikangikum, plans are underway for a new bike park on school property. Meanwhile, the kids keep wrenching and riding toward their own futures.