Rolling Stone doesn’t care about Celine Dion, but Alison Jackson does

What better way to reveal your 2023 kit than to the beat of one of Canada’s most famous singers, Celine Dion? Alison Jackson did a funky dance to “It’s all coming back to me,” one of Dion’s big hits. In her dance, where you can also spot Magdeleine Vallieres in the background. Jackson shows off the team’s new pink jersey for the season as well.

The song was especially poignant as it follows a controversial snub by Rolling Stone on Friday. The music magazine didn’t list the chanteuse québécoise in its list of 200 greatest singers and people were…upset to say the least. On Friday, outraged fans protested outside the outlet’s offices in New York.

The Power of Love… of the Celine Dion Fans. https://t.co/at9kCndPK3 — George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) January 6, 2023

So, Jackson’s latest video is a tribute to the Queen of Pop..by, as Rapha called her in a comment, “the queen of Tiktok.”

Check it out below.