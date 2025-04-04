Ronde van Vlaanderen recon ride photo gallery

The second Monument of the season hits the cobbles this Sunday: the Ronde van Vlaanderen. It’s one of the sport’s most iconic one-day races, and with deep start lists on both sides, it’s almost guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

The men will cover 269 km from Bruges to Oudenaarde, while the women race 168.9 km, starting and finishing in Oudenaarde. De Ronde is a cornerstone of pro cycling, dating back to 1913 for the men and 2004 for the women.

Women’s race: Lots of Canucks in the mix

Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Elisa Longo Borghini and Marianne Vos headline the women’s field, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Chloé Dygert also expected to challenge.

Canada is well represented: national champ Olivia Baril (Movistar), Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly), Simone Boilard (Uno-X), Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT), and Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) are all lining up.

Men’s race: Big guns ready

Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert lead the charge, but don’t count out Biniam Girmay, Mads Pedersen, Tim Wellens, or Matteo Jorgenson. Canadian Riley Pickrell (Israel–Premier Tech) will be flying the maple leaf.

Let’s be honest, though: this might just be another Pogi–MvdP–van Aert showdown.

Check out some photos from some of the teams who went out for a Friday training ride. All photos courtesy of Sirotti.

03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Jayco - Alula; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Alpecin - Deceuninck; Van Der Poel, Mathieu; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Uae - Adq; Longo Borghini, Elisa; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Soudal - Quick Step; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Sd Worx - Protime; Kopecky, Lotte; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Intermarche - Wanty; Gyrmai Hailu, Biniam; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Lidl - Trek; Pedersen, Mads; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Lidl - Trek; Theuns, Edward; Koppenberg; 03-04-2025 Allenamento Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Groupama - Fdj; Koppenberg; 04-04-2025 Allenamento 2 Tour Des Flandres 2025; 2025, Visma - Lease A Bike; Jorgenson, Matteo; Koppenberg;

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com, and Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report from both the men’s and women’s events afterwards.