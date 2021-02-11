Route of the 76th Vuelta a España revealed

The ASO presented the route of the 76th Vuelta a España on Thursday. Beginning on August 14 and concluding on September 5, the 2021 edition will stay within Spain’s borders and visit the south after ignoring it last season when Primoz Roglic defended his crown from Richard Carapaz. Although there are plenty of climbs, the first full-length time trial in 20 years gives the race some balance.

Instead of a traditional Madrid finish, the race ends in Santiago de Compostela in Spain’s northwest corner with a tough-looking, 33.7-km individual time trial that will go a long way in determining the winner and the podium make up. The race features not only the fearsome Lagos de Covadonga summit finish, but a new mountain-top finish on Asturia’s Gamoniteiro.

The race kicks off in Burgos with a 9-km chrono that features a Cat. 3 climb. Although the first half of the race is a little easier than last year’s edition, there’s still a 9-km, Cat 1 summit finish Picón Blanco to conclude Stage 3. A short, sharp uphill Alto the Cullera finish on stage 6 and Alicante’s mountains the next day will also be GC days, but Week 1’s conclusion will surely eliminate some contenders. Stage 9 ends with the race’s 4th summit finish, the Especial-category Alto de Velefique, where Canada’s Ryder Hesjedal won in 2009.

In Week 2 the sprinters, who will get at least three chances to strut their stuff in the opening week, will take a back seat as the race architects pour on the climbs. Stage 11’s Valdepeñas de Jaén finish is similar to the Mur de Huy. Stage 14 has a double ascent of the new Cat. 1 Pico de Villuercas climb before a tough day of up and down on Stage 15.

The final week begins with the last opportunity for the sprinters. The mighty Lagos de Covadonga (12.2-km, 7 percent) looms at the end of Stage 17, and if that Especial-category summit finish isn’t daunting enough, the new Gamoniteiro concludes proceedings the next day. The Gamoniteiro is a knee-destroying 15-km, 9.6 percent, close to the Angliru in its ferocity. Stages 19 and 20 present more hills, and the final summit finish of the race is a Cat. 3. The Santiago de Compostela chrono finale.

Initial reports have Adam Yates, Tadej Pogacar, Angel Lopez, Enric Mas, Rigoberto Uran, Steven Kruijswijk and Sepp Kuss vying for the red jersey.

Stage 1 August 14: Burgos-Burgos (ITT), 8 km

Stage 2 Aug 15: Calaruega-Burgos, 169.5 km

Stage 3 Aug 16: Santo Domingo de Silos-Picón Blanco, 203 km

Stage 4 Aug 17: El Burgo de Osma-Molina de Aragón, 163.6 km

Stage 5 Aug 18: Tarancon-Albacete, 184.4 km

Stage 6 Aug 19: Requena-Alto de Cullera, 159 km

Stage 7 Aug 20: Gandia-Puerto de Tibi, 152 km

Stage 8 Aug 21: Santa Pola-La Manga del Mar Menor, 163.3 km

Stage 9 Aug 22: Puerto Lumbreras-Velefique, 187 km

Rest Day 1 August 23

Stage 10 Aug 24: Roquetas de Mar-Rincon de la Victoria, 190km

Stage 11 Aug 25: Antequera-Valdepeñas de Jaén, 131 km

Stage 12 Aug 26: Jaén-Cordoba, 166.7 km

Stage 13 Aug 27: Belmez-Villanueva de la Sierra, 197.2 km

Stage 14 Aug 28: Don Benito-Pico de Villuercas, 159.7 km

Stage 15 Aug 29: Navalmoral de la Mata-El Barraco, 193.4 km

Rest Day 2 August 30

Stage 16 Aug 31: Laredo-Santa Cruz de Bezana, 170.8 km

Stage 17 September 1: Unquera-Lagos de Covadonga, 181.6 km

Stage 18 Sept 2: Salas-Alto de Gamoniteiru, 159.2 km

Stage 19 Sept 3: Tapia-Monforte de Lemos, 187.8 km

Stage 20 Sept 4: Sanxenxo-Mos, 173 km

Stage 21 Sept 5: Padrón-Santiago de Compostela (ITT), 33.7 km