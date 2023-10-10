Rouvy adds group subscription options for members of same household

Rouvy, the indoor cycling app that allows you to ride real-world routes worldwide, has announced significant changes to its subscription model. These updates, according to the company, are set to take effect on October 11, 2023, and align with Rouvy’s mission of providing motivating indoor riding experiences, enabling riders in the same household, friendship group, club, or team to ride and train together.

While the individual subscription price remains unchanged at US $14.99 per month (or the equivalent in other currencies based on the exchange rate), the new Duo package for two riders is priced at US $9.99 per month, offering a total savings of 33 per cent over the combined individual cost for two.

The Group subscription package is available for up to five riders and is priced at US $32.99 per month, offering a savings of more than 55 per cent over the individual cost for 5 – or a cost per person of less than US $7. According to Rouvy, the company is thought to be the first virtual cycling platform to offer group subscription packages for up to five riders, with no requirement for them to be registered at the same address.

“With our new pricing model, we’re opening doors to a broader range of cyclists, regardless of their commitment time frame,” Petr Samek, CEO of Rouvy said. “We made this change because we want to provide more options and better value to our diverse community of users, whether they are individual cyclists or a family of five. Everyone knows riding is better with your friends, so we are offering these packages to encourage riders to train together!”

To learn more about the new pricing, head on over to Rouvy.com