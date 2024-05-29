Rouvy introduces new flexible subscription options

On Wednesday, Rouvy, the app for indoor cycling with real-world routes, expanded its pausing feature and introduced a free version, in order to enhance user value and provide flexible pricing choices.

Pausing

To accommodate outdoor riding preferences during summer, Rouvy is introducing a Pausing feature allowing users to suspend their subscription for up to 180 days annually, with the freedom to resume at any time. Users can also access 2 0km of free rides monthly while their subscription is paused. All users, new and existing, are eligible for this option. Yearly subscriptions will be extended by the number of days paused, ensuring fairness in billing. For instance, if a user’s yearly subscription ending on September 30, 2024, is paused for 30 days, it will now expire on October 30, 2024.

Free Version

Rouvy is also launching a new free mode to keep users engaged in virtual exploration and new features. After cancelling their subscription, users can ride for free with limited access, allowing up to 20 km per month at no charge. However, access to Races and Group rides will still require an active subscription.

Daily Pass

Furthermore, Rouvy has unveiled a new Daily Pass option available for users with paused subscriptions. These passes are priced at US $4 USD for 24 hours, US $4f or 48 hours, and US $ 5 for 72 hours.

Rouvy and summer

“We have always said, and continue to say, that Rouvy helps you be a better cyclist and enjoy the outdoor experience,” Petr Samek, Co-Founder and CEO of Rouvy, said. “ I believe it makes sense to use Rouvy all year round. On the other hand, we absolutely understand that there is no substitute for outdoor riding with friends. Finally, we want loyal and satisfied customers. That’s why we leave it up to our customers. Ride with us year-round, or feel free to pause during the summer, you’re still part of our community of loyal users and have access to all the benefits we offer as part of our loyalty program.”

The new Pausing subscription will start on Rouvy on June 1. Daily Pass and Free Version options are available now.

To learn more, head over to Rouvy.com