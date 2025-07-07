Ruby West is back—with Project XO, a new gravel collective for women

Ruby West may have stepped away from racing last year, but she never really left the cycling world. Now, she’s back—not between the tape, but in a whole new role. West is the general manager of Project XO, a new women’s gravel collective that’s launching with support from Inspire Athlete Management. The goal: build something fresh, rider-focused, and completely women-led.

Project XO is aiming to fill a growing gap in off-road racing. With more gravel riders going the privateer route, West sees an opportunity to create something in between—a supportive, flexible collective that gives riders freedom while offering the kind of structure and backing most women’s programs don’t have.

“I’ve raced for national teams, privateer setups, big-budget squads—you name it,” West said. “And I know what works. I also know what’s missing.”

West officially retired from racing in 2023 after more than a decade competing on dirt and on the track. She’s a multi-time Canadian cyclocross champ, a Pan Am Games gold medallist in team pursuit, and she’s worn the maple leaf at the worlds. But after spending the last year managing athletes and taking time away from start lines, something clicked.

“I realized how much I still love this sport,” she said. “Not the racing itself—I don’t need that anymore—but the community, the stories, the people. I want to help build something that lifts up women in cycling.”

Project XO will support elite women gravel racers 18 and older from around the world. Riders will get help with gear, logistics, sponsorship, and race planning. It’s not a traditional team—riders will have freedom to shape their own calendars—but there will be full-roster events like a pre-season training camp in Spain with Rule 28 and Rouleur.

What makes XO different? It’s women-first, not an add-on to a men’s program. And West isn’t interested in just chasing results.

“I’m looking for riders who want to race hard—but who also want to tell stories,” she said. “Women who show up, put their hearts into it, and want to share the full picture of what it means to ride and race gravel.”

Project XO is backed by Inspire Athlete Management, where West works as an athlete manager. She says the goal is to offer the kind of full-service support—logistics, media, mentoring—that’s often missing in women’s cycling.

“To me, Project XO is what I wish I had when I was racing,” West said. “A group of people who have your back, who understand your goals, and who give you space to be yourself.”

Applications are open now through Aug. 1 for riders racing elite gravel. West says they’ve already seen a wide range of applicants—and she’s excited to see where the project goes next.

Want to apply?

• Open to women 18+ racing elite gravel

• International applications welcome

• Deadline: August 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m. EDT

• More info: https://xogravel.com/