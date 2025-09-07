Running man: Watch Neilson Powless pull a Chris Froome in Maryland

A pretty wild scene in the finale at the Maryland Classic on Saturday. There was a lead group of 11 riders as they hit the finishing circuits in Baltimore – including EF Education’s Neilson Powless. A puncture at the worst time meant he needed a rear wheel – but none of the neutral service motos’ supplies worked. Then, a Shimano car came with a spare bike, he wasn’t too keen on it. His team car was ahead of him – and

UCI rules say neither rider nor vehicle can go backwards on a course.

So, what did he do? He cyclocross-shouldered his one-wheeled bike and Chris Froomed it to the team wrench, who gave him a spare.

Unfortunately, the delay meant he was out of the running. He would ultimately finish 18th, over 5 minutes behind Sandy Dujardin of TotalEnergies.

After the race the American posted about it on Instagram. “Felt incredible to restart my season at the Maryland Cycling Classic. Unfortunately an untimely flat in the final lap kept me out of the fight for the win. Thank you Baltimore for having us and to everyone who made this race happen!”

Check out the wild scene below. Who ran it better, Powless or Froomie?

As the commentator rightfully pointed out, at least Powless’s little jog was on a flat, unlike Froome’s hike (sans bike) up a mountain.