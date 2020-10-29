Sam Bennett relegated after sprint win for shoulder barge as the Vuelta reaches midway point
Pascal Ackermann awarded the victory
On Thursday’s rare sprint day at the 2020 Vuelta a España, Sam Bennett (Ireland/Deceuninck-Quick Step) had his brace of wins in the Spanish Grand Tour taken away for a shoulder barge on Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia/Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometre. Second place Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the win. Ackermann adds a Vuelta victory to two Giro d’Italia triumphs. Richard Carapaz stayed safe in the red leader’s jersey.
🏁Etapa 9 | Stage 9 #LaVuelta20
🏆🇩🇪 PASCAL ACKERMANN @Ackes171
Ganador tras decisión de los jueces / Winner of the stage after the jury's decision https://t.co/0jlLGciXOo
The Course
No categorized climbs on a 2020 Vuelta stage? It was true. It would be one of the few profiles that would appeal to the sprinters. It was a nice day in Northern Spain.
In a couple of minutes, the riders will be at the start of #LaVuelta20 stage 9, which will get underway from the Cid Campeador Military Base and head to Aguilar de Campoo. pic.twitter.com/tzgu9dfytw
A bunch sprint seemed so scripted that only two wildcard riders bothered going out in a breakaway.
🏁 Etapa 8 – Stage 8 | #LaVuelta20
🎥🚴🚴La fuga del día / The break
🇪🇸 @aritz_bagues
🇨🇴 @juanpipe340
👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/R4x89Xl41q
After eight stages, the sprinter closest to Primož Roglič at the top of the green jersey classification with Stage 4 winner Sam Bennett in 19th place.
🏆 Líderes tras la etapa 8 | Leaders after stage 8
❤️🇪🇨 @RichardCarapazM
💚🇸🇮 @rogla
🔵🇫🇷 @GuilmMartin
⚪🇪🇸 @EnricMasNicolau #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/fbQncM7nj8
To no one’s surprise, the fugitive duo was lassoed, but 21 km from the finish in Aguilar de Campoo, or “Cookie Town”, seemed a little far out. Birthday boy Roglič was unfortunate to flat with 13 km to go, but fortunate that the pace was moderate.
Bora-Hansgrohe was at the pointy end of the race with 3 km to go, Deceuninck-Quick Step tucked in behind at the red kite.
Bennett shouldered Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia/Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometre for some space–something that led to an official complaint–and he overcame Pascal Ackerman just before the line.
It took a half hour for the jury to reach its decision. Sam Bennett was relegated to 110th.
Friday’s stage is a little more bumpy than Thursday’s, but it shouldn’t be too much for Bennett and Ackermann to battle for the flowers once again.
2020 Vuelta a España Stage 9
1) Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3:39:55
2) Gerben Thijssen (Belgium/Lotto Soudal) s.t.
3) Max Kanter (Germany/Team Sunweb) s.t.
Vuelta a España GC
1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 36:11:01
2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:13
3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:28
39) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +44:29