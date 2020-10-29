Sam Bennett relegated after sprint win for shoulder barge as the Vuelta reaches midway point

On Thursday’s rare sprint day at the 2020 Vuelta a España, Sam Bennett (Ireland/Deceuninck-Quick Step) had his brace of wins in the Spanish Grand Tour taken away for a shoulder barge on Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia/Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometre. Second place Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the win. Ackermann adds a Vuelta victory to two Giro d’Italia triumphs. Richard Carapaz stayed safe in the red leader’s jersey.

🏁Etapa 9 | Stage 9 #LaVuelta20 🏆🇩🇪 PASCAL ACKERMANN @Ackes171 Ganador tras decisión de los jueces / Winner of the stage after the jury's decision https://t.co/0jlLGciXOo — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) October 29, 2020

The Course

No categorized climbs on a 2020 Vuelta stage? It was true. It would be one of the few profiles that would appeal to the sprinters. It was a nice day in Northern Spain.

In a couple of minutes, the riders will be at the start of #LaVuelta20 stage 9, which will get underway from the Cid Campeador Military Base and head to Aguilar de Campoo. pic.twitter.com/tzgu9dfytw — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 29, 2020

A bunch sprint seemed so scripted that only two wildcard riders bothered going out in a breakaway.

After eight stages, the sprinter closest to Primož Roglič at the top of the green jersey classification with Stage 4 winner Sam Bennett in 19th place.

To no one’s surprise, the fugitive duo was lassoed, but 21 km from the finish in Aguilar de Campoo, or “Cookie Town”, seemed a little far out. Birthday boy Roglič was unfortunate to flat with 13 km to go, but fortunate that the pace was moderate.

Bora-Hansgrohe was at the pointy end of the race with 3 km to go, Deceuninck-Quick Step tucked in behind at the red kite.

Bennett shouldered Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia/Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometre for some space–something that led to an official complaint–and he overcame Pascal Ackerman just before the line.

It took a half hour for the jury to reach its decision. Sam Bennett was relegated to 110th.

Friday’s stage is a little more bumpy than Thursday’s, but it shouldn’t be too much for Bennett and Ackermann to battle for the flowers once again.

2020 Vuelta a España Stage 9

1) Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3:39:55

2) Gerben Thijssen (Belgium/Lotto Soudal) s.t.

3) Max Kanter (Germany/Team Sunweb) s.t.

Vuelta a España GC

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 36:11:01

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:13

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:28

39) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +44:29