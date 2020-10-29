Home > News

Sam Bennett relegated after sprint win for shoulder barge as the Vuelta reaches midway point

Pascal Ackermann awarded the victory

October 29, 2020

On Thursday’s rare sprint day at the 2020 Vuelta a España, Sam Bennett (Ireland/Deceuninck-Quick Step) had his brace of wins in the Spanish Grand Tour taken away for a shoulder barge on Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia/Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometre. Second place Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the win. Ackermann adds a Vuelta victory to two Giro d’Italia triumphs. Richard Carapaz stayed safe in the red leader’s jersey.

The Course

No categorized climbs on a 2020 Vuelta stage? It was true. It would be one of the few profiles that would appeal to the sprinters. It was a nice day in Northern Spain.

A bunch sprint seemed so scripted that only two wildcard riders bothered going out in a breakaway.

After eight stages, the sprinter closest to Primož Roglič at the top of the green jersey classification with Stage 4 winner Sam Bennett in 19th place.

To no one’s surprise, the fugitive duo was lassoed, but 21 km from the finish in Aguilar de Campoo, or “Cookie Town”, seemed a little far out. Birthday boy Roglič was unfortunate to flat with 13 km to go, but fortunate that the pace was moderate.

Bora-Hansgrohe was at the pointy end of the race with 3 km to go, Deceuninck-Quick Step tucked in behind at the red kite.

Bennett shouldered Emīls Liepiņš (Latvia/Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometre for some space–something that led to an official complaint–and he overcame Pascal Ackerman just before the line.

It took a half hour for the jury to reach its decision. Sam Bennett was relegated to 110th.

Friday’s stage is a little more bumpy than Thursday’s, but it shouldn’t be too much for Bennett and Ackermann to battle for the flowers once again.

2020 Vuelta a España Stage 9
1) Pascal Ackermann (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3:39:55
2) Gerben Thijssen (Belgium/Lotto Soudal) s.t.
3) Max Kanter (Germany/Team Sunweb) s.t.

Vuelta a España GC
1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 36:11:01
2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:13
3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:28
39) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +44:29