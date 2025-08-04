Sarah Gigante loses podium spot following tough descent

Things didn’t go to plan for fan favourite Australian Sarah Gigante on the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

As she’s done throughout the race, AG Insurance–Soudal pushed the pace hard on the Joux-Plane climb during the final stage of the Tour. But Sarah Gigante once again struggled on the technical descent and lost her chance at a podium finish.

Strong up the climb, troubles on descent

“I was dropped quickly in the technical and long parts,” Gigante told Sporza. “I didn’t feel that strong already, so it became a super tough, lonely day.” The Australian leader ultimately fell back to sixth place in the general classification.

Despite the disappointment, Gigante was positive. “My legs hurt,” she said. “Of course I’m disappointed to miss the podium—that was my goal—but I have to look back with satisfaction. I did everything I could.”

Her teammate Justine Ghekiere, said the team faced challenges throughout the stage. “After the Joux-Plane, we were not there enough as a team for Sarah,” Ghekiere said. “We all had a bad day. I wasn’t able to survive the climb either, and we were under pressure from the start.”

Gigante, however, praised her squad’s effort. “No, my team was just great. I just didn’t have the legs to finish it,” she said. Earlier, she revealed she’d received several harsh messages criticizing her descending skills—something totally uncalled for in sport.

Looking ahead, the duo is determined to return stronger next year. “We can be proud of our Tour,” Gigante said. “Everyone has seen we’re no longer a small team. And that podium? That will come.”

#ENTREVISTA Sarah Gigante “Parecia… dor, desgosto e esperança, tudo ao mesmo tempo.” A australiana lutou durante a etapa final do #TDFF2025 , caindo do 2º lugar geral para o 6º, apesar de uma disputa acirrada com as melhores do mundo! #WatchTheFemmespic.twitter.com/aNYMHkkoeZ — BikeBlz (@BikeBlz) August 4, 2025

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot made history Sunday by becoming the first French cyclist to claim victory in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in four years. She sealed her win with a strong performance on the final stage.

Last year’s champion, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, secured a spot on the final podium, edging out Gigante. Richmond, B.C.’s Nadia Gontova had a brilliant ride to finish 10th. Sherbrooke’s Magdeleine Vallières was the top Canadian, coming in a very excellent 18th overall.