Sarah Van Dam brilliant at Ronde de Mouscron

Sarah Van Dam’s season didn’t exactly start the way she wanted to—but she’s making up for lost time, with a third place at the Ronde de Mouscron in Belgium.

The three-day stage race, the Santos Down Under, concluded with Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) taking the overall win as well as the points classification. Van Dam finished third in the points competition, thanks to a fourth on Stage 1, 11th on Stage 2—featuring the notorious Willunga Hill—and fifth on the final stage.

However, her season took an unplanned pause just days later when she was involved in a collision in Australia.

“Unfortunately, Sarah Van Dam was clipped by the wing mirror of a van during a training ride in Adelaide on Friday. She thankfully didn’t come down. But she did report pain in her shoulder as a result of the impact. After X-rays it was discovered that she has a broken collarbone,” her team posted.

She returned to racing at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, then Milano–Sanremo Donne, where she took a solid 25th. After more races in her legs, including Ronde van Vlaanderen and Amstel Gold Race, she had a great ride on Monday in Belgium.

3️⃣,4️⃣,5️⃣ at #RondeDeMouscron ⚡️ Sarah Van Dam, Sara Fiorin and Kristýna Burlová cross the line together after a hectic sprint 👊 pic.twitter.com/PnbhRcASbJ — CERATIZIT Pro Cycling (@ceratizit_wnt) April 21, 2025

Susanne Andersen of Uno-X Mobility took the win in the 125km race, ahead of Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Van Dam (CERATIZIT–WNT Pro Cycling). Van Dam’s teammates also took fourth and fifth in the 16-rider sprint, with Human Powered Health’s Maggie Coles-Lyster continuing a solid spring, slotting in seventh. One other Canadian, Camille Primeau (Baloise Minimax WB Ladies), finished 94th.

