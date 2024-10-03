Sarah Van Dam graduates to Women’s WorldTour

After a standout season, Victoria’s Sarah Van Dam is set to make the leap to the Women’s WorldTour, joining Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling for 2025. The 22-year-old, who has been with the Continental-level DNA Pro Cycling team, will now compete at the highest level of women’s professional cycling with the German squad, which is home to a roster of top riders including Spanish star Sandra Alonso, British champion Kate Archibald, and 2021 Olympic track gold medalist Franziska Brauße.

Van Dam’s breakthrough season has included impressive performances both at home and internationally. She competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of Canada’s team pursuit, a significant highlight in her young career. On the road, she’s consistently demonstrated her strength, narrowly missing a victory at Stage 2 of the Tour de L’Ardèche, where she finished second behind Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny).

✍🏻 New rider announcement: Sarah Van Dam 🇨🇦 After a strong year competing at the Paris Olympics & securing podiums at Tour de l’Ardèche & Tour de Gatineau, Sarah is ready for her first season in Europe. Welcome, Sarah! 🫶#BuiltToLast pic.twitter.com/qSXkdo1Tva — CERATIZIT – WNT Pro Cycling (@ceratizit_wnt) October 2, 2024

Back in Canada, Van Dam delivered strong results at the 2024 Canadian National Championships, securing a third-place finish in the time trial and fourth in both the road race and criterium. She also recently impressed at the Tour de Gatineau, finishing third in the road race.

With her move to Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling, Van Dam is poised for an exciting new chapter, stepping up to race alongside some of the biggest names in the sport.