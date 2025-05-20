Sarah Van Dam has stunning ride at Itzulia Women

Victoria’s Sarah Van Dam is on fire–riding for CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team, she took the biggest result of her life, finishing third overall at the Itzulia Women in Spain. It’s one of the finest results for a Canadian woman in stage races at this level since the Women’s WorldTour began in 2016.

Attacks galore in an aggressive stage

On Sunday, Stage 3 of the Itzulia Women wrapped up with a decisive 112 km loop starting and finishing in San Sebastián. Race leader Mischa Bredewold began the day with a 12-second lead in the general classification, but all eyes were on the final climb to Igeldo. Demi Vollering (FDJ – SUEZ) would take the day and with it, the overall.

Early attacks came quickly, with Canadian Ava Holmgren (Lidl – Trek) briefly going clear on the Jaizkibel climb before being reeled in. A break of about 20 riders also formed but was eventually caught. Later, Sara Martín and Célia Le Mouel built a gap of nearly two minutes, but FDJ-SUEZ led the chase, determined to set up the finale.

As the road pitched up, the favourites emerged. Vollering attacked with 15 km to go, shedding her rivals one by one. Mavi Garcia and Antonia Niedermaier tried to hold her wheel, but Vollering’s effort turned into a solo time trial.

She crossed the line alone, 55 seconds clear, sealing both the stage and her third overall Itzulia title. Canadian Sarah Van Dam, riding a strong and consistent race, finished second, and took third overall—marking a major result for the 23-year-old. Van Dam took fifth on the first stage, and fourth on the second–and second overall in points.

There were plenty of other solid Canadian performances. Multiple world champion in MTB and ‘cross Isabella Holmgren, riding for Lidl – Trek, finished 14th overall. Winspace Orange Seal’s Nadia Gontova finished just behind in 15th. With that result, Isabella Holmgren also finished third in the young riders competition.

Van Dam continues to impress in her debut season on the WorldTour. Look for a full interview with her from Canadian Cycling Magazine about this latest big result.

