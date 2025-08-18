Sarah Van Dam: Looking back on the Tour, and what’s next

For Sarah Van Dam, the 2025 Tour de France Femmes was a baptism by feu.

“Honestly, just wow—that was hard,” she admits. The Victoria native, in her TdFF, came off the Giro just 12 days earlier, making this back-to-back challenge even tougher. “I didn’t feel quite at my best across the nine days, which was tough mentally and physically. I survived, but didn’t necessarily thrive.”

Still, she found the race unforgettable. “The crowds were absolutely incredible. The energy, the support—it was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

Opportunities for sprinters were scarce, but Van Dam made the most of what she got. During Stage 4, after a rough start, she found her rhythm and navigated a tricky final stretch, finishing 10th. “There was a short climb with about three km to go. Followed by a long drag up to the line. I got a bit boxed in and had to ease up for a moment, but I managed to find a way out and sprint into 10th. It felt like there was potential for more, but I’m happy to have been in the mix.”

The Tour was officially her longest stage race yet—surpassing even the Giro—and the Queen stage left a lasting impression. Stage 8 began with the 13.2 km-Col de Plainpalais and culminated in the punishing 18.6 km-climb of the Col de la Madeleine.

“The start of Stage 8 really stands out. The pace was hard, and in the back of your mind you knew the Madeleine was still to come,” Van Dam recalls. Yet even amid the pain, the atmosphere lifted her spirits. “Strangely, my favourite moment was also on Stage 8. The number of people lining the road, cheering—it gave me goosebumps. That day is something I’ll never forget.”

Van Dam has been having a great 2025. Consistent results in stage races, along with podiums in one-days, bodes well for the future. For example, at the Tour of Britain, she finished 5th overall on the GC. Proving she isn’t just a sprinter. After a great few years on the domestic scene with DNA Cycling, she’s adjusted well to the European scene. It’s a big jump for some riders. The courses are more technical, the riders are faster–and ride closer. It can take a North American a few years to adjust. But Van Dam has settled in well.

After the Tour, Van Dam took a well-earned break before easing back into training. Her next challenge? GP Plouay at the end of the month.

“It’s been a big few weeks, but now it’s time to reset and keep moving forward,” she says. Although the Rwanda worlds favour more of the purer climbers, there’s no doubt that Canadian fans will see continue to see her at many, if not all, of the big races to come. And a big win is definitely around the corner.