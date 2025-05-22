Sarah Van Dam on Itzulia result: ‘It’s still sinking in’

Victoria’s Sarah Van Dam scored the biggest result of her career, finishing third overall at the Itzulia Women in Spain. It’s one of the strongest performances by a Canadian woman in a stage race at this level since the Women’s WorldTour launched in 2016.

Riding a strong and consistent race, Van Dam finished second on the final stage to secure third overall. She placed fifth on the opening stage, fourth on the second, and finished second overall in the points classification.

On the Itzulia Women

“Honestly, it is all still sinking in. I just focused on each race day by day. I didn’t think about GC at all, but my consistency across the three days put me in contention. Heading into Stage 3, the GC was very close because Stage 1 and Stage 2 had bunch finishes. It was just time bonuses from intermediate sprints and the QOM classification that separated the top,” she said.

“When I crossed the line in second on Stage 3, I was just over the moon with the result. It wasn’t until 20 minutes later that I realized I had also finished third in GC—which was the cherry on top! To stand on the GC podium next to Demi Vollering is a moment I’ve dreamed of. CERATIZIT rode an incredible race, consistently being represented at the front, which also allowed us to finish as the Best Team! It’s really special to stand on the podium with your teammates after such an incredible day.”

Confidence booster after first stage

Van Dam said Stage 1 was the longest at 145 km, with 2,000 m of elevation. There were three climbs, with one significant climb in the middle where the race split.

“There was still a lot of time for it to come back together. It got aggressive in the closing 15 km. I made sure to stay near the front so I could follow the moves. Then it came down to maneuvering multiple roundabouts into the finish. I was a little too far back heading into the final corner, but I managed to sprint to fifth place,” she said.

This was her first big result in Europe at a WorldTour race, and she was thrilled with it.

The hills of Stage 2

Stage 2 was a little shorter at 116 km but still packed nearly 2,000 m of elevation.

“The race was either up or down—there were very few flats. I found myself having better legs than the day before. The two hardest climbs were in the first 40 km and came back to back. I made it over the first with the front group but was distanced slightly cresting the second,” she said.

In the closing kilometres, an attack went clear with three riders, and the bunch didn’t catch them until the final 150 m.

“It was a very fast finish. The last 10 km were net downhill, then it ended on a false flat. I was happy with how I fought for positioning entering the final kilometres—I was right where I needed to be. I just needed to be a bit more patient, stay tucked on the wheel, and keep my elbows out. When the sprint opened up, I lost the wheel, got pushed wide around the bend, and then it was just a fight to the line. I crossed in fourth! I feel like I took the lessons from Stage 1 and applied them. It was another day I was really proud of,” she said.

The fabulous final stage

The third and final day was 113 km with 1,800 m of climbing and two significant ascents—one early and one at the end, which she knew would be key.

“When I looked at the three stages, this was the one I didn’t think suited me. I knew it would be a test,” she said.

After two hard days of racing, the legs can feel different.

“In our team meeting, we talked about getting numbers over the first climb to support our climber. It started out so fast, and I was thinking, ‘oh no.’”

Her teammate went clear in the breakaway, allowing the CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team to sit back and follow moves. This meant they could hit the climbs a little fresher.

The final climb

“We made it over the first climb with numbers, and then it came down to the final climb. I started a bit too far back but was able to ride up to the front and stay within reach. At the top, there were 12 riders. Demi was clear off the front, and then it was our select group. On the technical descent, more riders were dropped, so the group got even smaller. On the flats into the finish, the GC leader was chasing hard,” she said.

A few attacks went, and Van Dam said she just made sure to stay tucked in and follow. In the final kilometre, another rider went clear, and she sat on AG Insurance–Soudal Team rider Justine Ghekiere’s wheel.

“I had nothing to lose and everything to gain. I took the risk, jumped the gap, chased her down, and passed her in the final 100 m. It wasn’t pretty, but I made it happen, and I’m so proud of this result. Today I rode with no pressure, stayed in the moment, and wasn’t afraid to take risks—and it paid off.”

Overcoming a roller coaster spring

She’s overcome a lot in recent months, after breaking her collarbone in Australia, crashing in Binda and straining her shoulder, and then falling ill.

“I felt like I couldn’t catch a break and was feeling pretty deflated. Heading into May, I finally felt like I had some solid training behind me and was starting to get back to where I was. I had a big block of races this month to look forward to,” she said.

“I started with some smaller .1 races, where I finished on the podium a few times and collected a lot of fifth places. I learned a lot in those races and gained some confidence. This is my first year racing in Europe.”

Her next race will be the Tour of Britain, and in July, she’ll line up at the Giro d’Italia.