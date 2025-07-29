Sarah van Dam tenth in Tour de France Femmes Stage 4

Canada’s Sarah van Dam was tenth on Tuesday’s fourth stage of the Tour de France Femmes, Lorena Wiebes taking her second consecutive bunch sprint win in Poitiers. Runner-up Marianne Vos kept the yellow jersey.

The Course

The race continued to head southeast. Tuesday’s fourth stage was similar to Monday except 30 km shorter and with the single Cat. 4 in the second half of the route instead of the first. It would likely be a bunch sprint despite a little climb just before the finish.

With 100 km remaining of the 130 km route, there was no breakaway. A single rider went out on attack and two bridged over. At the day’s intermediate sprint, Wiebes nabbed the most points out of the peloton, by then a minute behind the wee escape. Movistar’s Brazilian Ana Vitória Magalhães was first over the day’s lone climb, Cat. 4 Côte de Marigny.

SD Worx-Protime yanked the fugitives closer. Olympic and American champion Kristen Faulkner crashed before they were corralled with 4 km to go. Anna van der Breggen was the locomotive of the long train.

Wiebes got boxed in until she hugged the right hand barrier and spurted through with Vos on her wheel. Yellow Vos couldn’t come around and the green Wiebes celebrated. Irish rider Lara Gillespie made the day’s podium.

There are three Cat. 3 and 4 climbs in Stage 5’s final 35 km to make things interesting.

2025 Tour de France Femmes Stage 4

1) Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx-Protime) 2:54:11

2) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

3) Lara Gillespie (Ireland/UAE Team ADQ) s.t.

10) Sarah van Dam (Canada/Ceratizit) s.t.

30) Alison Jackson (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) s.t.

63) Nadia Gontova (Canada/Winspace Orange Seal) +0:22

81) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) s.t.

2025 Tour de France Femmes GC

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) 11:13:11

2) Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx-Protime) +0:12

3) Kimberley (Le Court) Pienaar (Mauritius/AG Insurance–Soudal) s.t.