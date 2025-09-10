Sarah Van Dam to Visma – Lease a Bike for 2026

Great news for Sarah Van Dam. She will be headed to Dutch powerhouse squad Visma – Lease a Bike next year. The team announced the signing of Canadian rider Van Dam for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old makes the move from CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team after a breakthrough year that included her first Women’s WorldTour podium.

“I’m excited to contribute to a winning team and play my part in it,” Van Dam said.

The Victoria native discovered the sport in grade school through a local event and joined a youth club that allowed her to try multiple disciplines. She focused on track for several years before then shifting over to the road.

“Balancing track and road was challenging. But I realized how much I enjoy the road scene: the long rides, training outdoors, and racing stage events,” she said.

The past season was her first full year on the Women’s WorldTour. Van Dam impressed with consistent performances, highlighted by her Itzulia Women campaign. She finished second on the final stage and third overall—her first podium in a WorldTour event. Van Dam also finished 5th overall at the Tour of Britain.

She describes herself as a rider who enjoys hard, hilly courses that often end in a reduced sprint. After her team announced it would fold at the end of the year, it’s no surprise that others would want to sign the talented Canadian.

“Stage races excite me the most, and I’m especially drawn to the Ardennes classics. I feel like there’s still so much room for me to grow and develop,” Van Dam said. “I know I have a lot to learn, both physically and tactically. This team provides the perfect environment to take the next step. I’m excited to contribute the coming three years to a winning team and play my part in it. I would like to help our leaders win, and show that I can also fight for results myself.”

Team manager Rutger Tijssen echoed the excitement: “Sarah is a young and talented rider with strong abilities in medium-duration efforts. We see her as someone who can play an important role in the hilly classics in the near future. In the longer term, she has the potential to develop into a stage race rider. We are happy she chose our team, and we will invest the time to help her grow step by step.”

Van Dam will also have a fellow Canadian (kinda) on the team. Toronto’s Ashlin Barry will ride for the team next year, although he will do so with an American license.