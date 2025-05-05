Sarah Van Dam’s stellar weekend of Euro racing

The hits keep coming for Victoria’s Sarah Van Dam. The 23-year-old neo-pro has had a strong 2025 season and continues to deliver with great rides. On Saturday, she took third at the Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich in Luxembourg. Marta Lach (Team SD Worx – Protime) took the win in the sprint in the 112.4km in Garnich, beating Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) with Van Dam just behind.

Other Canadians include Éloïse Camiré (Baloise Minimax WB Ladies) in 42nd, and Adèle Normand (St Michel – Prèférence Home – Auber93 WE) was 64th.

On Sunday, Van Dam was back in the mix, taking fifth at the Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg, a 121.6km race in Cessange. Martina Fidanza (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) won the bunch sprint. And Normand was 62nd.

Sarah Van Dam’s season got off to a rocky start after a great ride in Australia. At the three-day Santos Tour Down Under, Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) claimed both the overall and points titles. Van Dam placed third in the points competition, finishing fourth on Stage 1, 11th on Willunga Hill in Stage 2, and fifth on the final stage.

Just days later, her season was interrupted when she was clipped by a van’s wing mirror during a training ride in Adelaide. Though she stayed upright, X-rays revealed a broken collarbone.

Van Dam returned to racing with solid showings at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and a 25th at Milano–Sanremo Donne.

In late April, she had a great ride at the Ronde de Mouscron, finishing third.

The Canadian turned pro with the German team this year, after a promising domestic career riding with the Continental team DNA Cycling.