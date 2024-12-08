Sardinia round of ‘cross World Cup cancelled due to high winds

Just before the start of Sunday’s elite women’s race in Cabras, Sardinia, Italy, organizers cancelled the third round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup due to high winds. It’s the first World Cup race to be called off since the Antwerp round on December 5, 2021, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 fears.

Two Canadian women, Maghalie Rochette and Sidney McGill, were among the 78 riders who traveled to the Mediterranean island all for naught.

The next round is next Sunday in Namur, Belgium, where Puck Pieterse will race for the first time this season.

As it stands Fem van Empel (absent from Cabras) and Lucinda Brand are tied on 70 points at the top of the elite women’s general classification, but Brand is the leader. In the men’s category, Teammates Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout had claimed the first two rounds and the latter was on top of the table.