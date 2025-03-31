Saved by the community: North Shore Bike Park lives on (just not on the North Shore)

When a group of riders walked past the vacant Sears in Capilano Mall, they didn’t see retail ruins—they saw berms, jump lines, foam pits. And just like that, North Shore Bike Park was born. At 60,000 square feet, it quickly became B.C.’s largest indoor riding facility: part training ground, part daycare, part therapy session, part community hub. Mountain bikers, BMXers, scooter kids, roller skaters—you name it—came to ride and connect under one roof.

And for a while, it worked. It really worked.

A sudden goodbye

So when the park announced on February 14th that it would close for good on March 30th, the shock hit hard. Just weeks earlier, they’d unveiled fresh terrain, a new foam pit and a revamped airbag zone. Things were looking up—until they weren’t.

Rumours of a pickleball facility replacing the park added insult to injury. And while we’re not here to dump on pickleball, replacing a one-of-a-kind cycling facility with another game that can be played in any rec centre across the province felt like a slap in the face.

Why it mattered

This wasn’t just plywood and padding. This was a place where kids learned to drop in, adults learned to backflip (or tried) and families came every weekend to burn off steam together. It gave local businesses a boost. Teenagers had a healthy place to hang out. It supported North Van’s identity as a global mountain biking capital.

And it was one of the few places you could ride in a t-shirt when it was dumping snow outside.

Community rallies

A petition popped up. Riders, parents and park rats signed and shared it like crazy. Over 6,300 signatures rolled. The community demanded answers, transparency and a real conversation with Capilano Mall. Meanwhile, the park’s owners didn’t sit on their hands. They went hunting for a new space—and they found one.

A new chapter in Maple Ridge

Over the weekend, North Shore Bike Park announced it’s not dying after all—it’s moving. The new location will open in Maple Ridge, aiming for late summer 2025. Same ethos, same energy: wheeled sports, family-friendly vibes, space for progression and yes, foam pits and airbag zones. One difference; the ceilings are way higher. Which is a serious upgrade.

If you’ve got a membership, you’ll be able to pause it until the new spot opens. Ten-packs will carry over. And if you want to lend a hand, the park is calling for volunteers to help with tear down and moving gear in April. Free passes and memberships are up for grabs.

Bittersweet, but still rolling

Sure, it stings to lose a place like this in North Van. And let’s be honest—Maple Ridge isn’t exactly next door. But the fact that this park will live on at all is a testament to the power of community. Riders made noise. They showed up. They cared.

In a world where malls get emptier and screen time goes up, this place was always about connection—the kind that happens on two wheels, over jumps and foam pits, after failed tricks and high-fives. And thankfully, that spirit isn’t going anywhere.