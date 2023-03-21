Scicon slams Astana and pulls sponsorship amid the Mark Cavendish Oakley saga

Cycling company Scicon has pulled out of its deal wIth Astana as of Monday. In a statement, the Italian company said it is “unfortunate that individual riders can compromise sponsorship agreements in this way.”

The company had been sponsoring the WorldTour team since 2021. As per the deal, all riders on the squad were obligated to wear its sunglasses, as well as use its bike bags and luggage. Apparently. Cavendish and a few riders were not doing so. Cavendish was spotted at races using Oakleys, his personal sponsor.

“It is even more unfortunate that a team would not stand up for what is ethically the right thing to do – honouring the agreement and recognising the significant investments that were made by Scicon,” Heinrich Dannhauser, Scicon CEO, said. ‘‘We took a strong stance in this case and could not make an exception for one rider and believe all sponsors of professional cycling should take note.”