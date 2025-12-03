Scott bikes to sponsor the ‘new’ NSN Cycling Team

Things are coming together for the team known as Israel – Premier Tech, just a month ago. Now, the team has NSN and Stoneweg as a sponsor, and will be registered in Switzerland. In November the team lost its main sponsor, Premier Tech, and many wondered what the future was for the then Israel-registered team. In 2026, the newly branded team will be back in the WorldTour–along with Scott.

Scott returns to the WorldTour

When Scott last appeared in the WorldTour with Picnic-PostNL, its bikes were winning Classics, sprints, and stage races. Now, after a short absence from cycling’s top tier, the Swiss brand is jumping back in—this time alongside the newly reimagined NSN Cycling Team. Scott previously sponsored Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team–home of Tom Pidock, and Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que.’s Nick Zukowsky. In 2026, Pinarello will supply both bikes and become a title sponsor of the (also) Swiss team.

NSN is operating out of Spain but races under a Swiss licence.

“It’s a privilege to support a team united in ambition and pursuit of excellence,” says Pascal Ducrot, Scott’s co-CEO said.

General manager Kjell Carlström says the deal pairs the squad with a company that approaches development the same way they do. The program—strengthened this year by the arrival of green-jersey winner Biniam Girmay and backed by NSN co-founder Andrés Iniesta—will use SCOTT’s bikes as part of its “Racing For Change” project.

On next season

Riders will race aboard the Foil RC and Plasma RC TT, equipped with Syncros components. NSN Cycling Team will roll out the new setup in January 2026 at the Tour Down Under, where both team and brand begin their attempt to reshape the front of the peloton. Previously, Factor sponsored the team–but the bike company, like Premier Tech, said it would not continue without a rebrand. Ekoi, the clothing and helmet sponsor, seem to have remained with the squad. Riders are seen wearing plain, temporary Ekoi kit at the first training camp.

The question remains: will this major rebrand be enough to allay any protests or issues involving races or race organizers? Sylvan Adams stepped down from day-to-day operations amid ongoing controversies surrounding the team, which faced multiple disruptions toward the end of the year—most notably at the Vuelta a España.

It also removed the word “Israel” from its team name. It still isn’t clear if Adams is involved with the team. Speaking of unclear, what’s going on with Derek Gee? After he terminated his contract with the team, he was faced with a ginormous lawsuit. Despite the team saying, no matter what, he is still part of the formerly known IPT, he wasn’t listed on the roster.

2026 is around the corner—and while it appears NSN is set, one wonders what the current men’s elite champion has planned.