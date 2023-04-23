Sea Otter 2023: Road and gravel tech from Laguna Seca

While mountain biking often takes center stage at Sea Otter, there’s always some interesting road and, increasingly, gravel technology in the mix.

From new wireless drivetrains to custom rigs and smaller details, here’s the best of road and gravel gear from Sea Otter 2023.

FSA K-Force WE electronic drivetrain

FSA K-Force WE wireless drivetrain Sitting on a very nice Bianchi Specialissima FSA's landed on a nice lever shape for the WE And a sleek rear derailleur, which wires into the battery. The front derailleur is larger, but stays out of the way and out of the wind FSA also had interesting carbon gravel wheels on display the Vision gravel i25 are, as you'd exect, 25mm internal and come in 27.5" or 700c options With FSA's significantly updated hub (the old preload collar is now gone) FSA VAS stem is also a gravel-specific item The VAS uses inserts to reduce vibration and fatigue coming through the handlebars The insert comes in three different durometers, so you can tune the feel to your liking.

FSA is, after years of work, ready to release its electronic, mostly wireless drivetrain into the wild. The 12-speed system is wireless from the shifters to the battery system. The battery, front derailleur, and rear derailleur are connected by wire. The K-Force levers are quite sleek and the shift buttons have a different, much more positive feel to them.

Pinarello

Pinarello had its gravel bikes front and center at Sea Otter The Granger. Like, gravel ranger. Shimano GRX keeps the Pinarello on track off-road Explore anywhere Clearance and some curves on the chainstays The two Dogmas were also showing The Top end Dogma Marked by the X on the top tube, to separated it from the F Nytro gravel adds power with the TQ motor, was also front and center Nytro, as in "makes you go fast"

Pinarello had its new Dogma (X and F) on display, but the Italian brand’s gravel rigs were front and centre. That includes the relatively conservative, for Pinarello, Granger and the electric Nytro, using TQ’s diminutive but powerful motor.

De Rosa

De Rosa had a stunning gravel bike on show. Not a stock colour, but hard to stop looking at Shimano GRX is the gearing of choice for many gravel rigs at Sea Otter There are changes coming to De Rosa's off-road rig. Stay tuned.

De Rosa wasn’t showing off anything new just yet, but there was a stunning matte maroon gravel bike catching the California sun (and the attention of anyone passing by). It’s not a stock colour but it sure does stand out.

Continental Tires

Continental GP50000 AS come with a reflective strip - that darker band of rubber - that is reflective when it catches headlights or other lights. They're also tubeless ready Continental offers the AS in a wide range of widths, well into the 30s The German brand was also showing off its GP5000 TT The TT stands out among time trial-specific tires as it does include some puncture protection in the tire construction Narrower, of course, for its very speicific TT use Looking fast on this Canyon Continental GP 5000TT

Continental was showing off road tires on all sides of the volume spectrum. Its GP5000 TT is narrow and fast but still includes some puncture protection. Since TT’s still happen on real roads. They also have the GP5000 AS, a training or wet-weather tire, that comes in wider ranges of volumes that stretch well into the 30cc range and come with a subtle, but effective reflective strip on the sidewall.

4iiii

4iiii's Precision 3 looks the same, but has some updates It's still available pre-installed for Shimano, road and mountain And Gravel Or as a Factory Instal for a wider range of brands and cranks

Alberta’s 4iii had its Precision 3 power meter on display. There are new updates, including better off-road cadence sensing. These are available as free over-the-air updates for anyone that already has a Precision 3. There’s another very interesting and unexpected update coming from the Cochrane, Alta-based power meter brand but they’re staying tight-lipped about details for a little longer.

Udog

Udog is a new Italian footwear brand On top of eye-catching style, the very light shoe has some more functional features The mid-foot cross straps actually wrap all the way around the foot, under the sole. This helps erase hot-spots on the lace-up design. There's also a gravel/XC version, where that feature is more pronounced That also comes with significant tread for traction off the bike

Udog is a new brand, from a very experienced founder, bringing Italian fashion to road footwear. The extremely light shoe has a very breathable upper. With a set of straps that wrap all the way around the foot, they also hope to eliminate some of the hot spots that lace-up designs can suffer from. There’s also a gravel/XC version.

Prologo

Prologo carries Pogacar to victory, quite regularly The "power saddle" uses 3-D molded grip patches, so you don't slide around on the saddle. The Italian brand also makes gloves with the same technology so you never, ever, have to worry about slipping off the bars It comes in half-finger and full-finger styles

Prologo was showing off a wide range of new road and off-road saddles in its booth. The brand also noted, several times, that Pogacar sits on its saddles. When he’s not standing on a podium, that is. Among the designs is one that uses a distinctive set of “power gripper” patches so you don’t slide around on the saddle. They also offer gloves using the same design to make sure you never, ever lose your grip.