Sean Christian wins Tour de Beauce opener, takes yellow jersey

American Sean Christian of Skyline claimed the yellow jersey Wednesday after winning a tight sprint in the opening stage of the 37th Tour de Beauce.

Christian, 23, crossed the line in 4:21:03, just ahead of fellow American Hugo Scala (Project Echelon) and Quebec’s Jérôme Gauthier (Marni N’SIDE) in a reduced sprint among the day’s breakaway survivors.

“It was a beautiful day but very difficult with a lot of wind,” Christian said after the race. “Luckily, I had two teammates with me in the breakaway. I’m not the best climber in the group.” Christian is already eyeing Friday’s summit finish on Mont Mégantic. He finished runner-up twice at Beauce last year and recently won the Gran Premio in New York.

Gauthier, 20, was the day’s standout among the Canadians. Along with his third-place finish, the Saint-André-Avelin native claimed both the white jersey (points leader) and red jersey (best young rider under 23). “I would have definitely liked to win,” he said. “But it was a good day for the team and we’re well positioned overall.”

The 130-kilometre stage featured strong winds and a breakaway that formed early near Lac-Mégantic. Eleven riders escaped and were joined by three more as their lead grew to four minutes. Attrition set in, and only nine remained at the finish.

Among them was 48-year-old veteran Oscar Sevilla, who showed he still has legs in the hills, finishing fifth. His presence helped splinter the lead group further in the final kilometres. Gauthier’s teammate Joël Plamondon took sixth.

Italian Mattia Gaffuri (Swatt Club), who placed seventh, earned the polka dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification.

The fast pace—averaging 45 km/h—allowed the lead group to beat the day’s expected finish time by several minutes, despite the crosswinds that made cooperation difficult in the peloton.

On Thursday, Stage 2 will take place in Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne.

