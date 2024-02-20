Seattle cyclist attacked by cougar when riding on group trail ride

A woman sustained injuries to her face and neck when a cougar unexpectedly leapt out and latched onto her while she was cycling with a group on a trail in Washington state on Saturday.

The incident occurred on a trail northeast of Fall City, located approximately 40 km east of Seattle, according to ABC News. Friends of the 60-year-old woman managed to detach the cougar and fend it off after it had latched onto her, stated Sgt. Carlo Pace of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. He further mentioned, “They were able to pin down a good size lion with its claws and teeth and everything else under a mountain bike until we arrived.”

The four other cyclists were also hurt when they rushed to save the woman. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the woman suffered injuries to her face, neck and jaw.

The woman has since been discharged from the hospital.

The cougar, described by the agency as a 34-kilogram young male, was ultimately shot and killed by wildlife police.

While witnesses reported seeing a second cougar in the area, agency police were unable to locate it during their search.

Although such incidents are rare, they do occur in areas where cougars and cyclists and hikers cross paths.