Secret meetings, political deals: how Stanley Park's bike lane was axed

Yike! Some big news about some sketchy moves made in Vancouver. The decision to remove Stanley Park’s controversial bike lane was made behind closed doors, according to a report from Vancouver’s integrity commissioner. The report exposed serious transparency issues, showing that ABC-majority (A Better City) Park Board commissioners met in secret to coordinate their votes before public discussions even happened.

Private meetings violated code of conduct

Integrity Commissioner Lisa Southern found that six ABC commissioners violated the Park Board Code of Conduct by meeting privately to strategize. CBC reported that these meetings, held in February and May 2023, “materially advanced Park Board decision-making out of view of the public.”

A recurring theme in those meetings was the fate of Stanley Park’s temporary bike lane. ABC commissioners publicly framed the decision as a compromise for all park users, but Southern’s investigation revealed internal political deals. Commissioner Laura Christensen said an ABC colleague assured her that if she and two others voted to remove the lane, funding would be “personally guaranteed” to partially reinstate it later.

On Feb. 13, the ABC commissioners voted unanimously to take out the bike lane, leaving little room for public input. Green Coun. Pete Fry, who filed the complaint that led to the investigation, criticized the lack of transparency, warning that political groups making decisions “not in the public realm” could face serious consequences, according to CBC.

Vote accordingly, or else

The report also revealed that ABC officials required school board trustees and park board commissioners to attend a party retreat in September 2023. There, they were expected to vote as instructed on key budget and policy matters—or face consequences. An email from an ABC official, cited in Southern’s report, warned that dissenting members would have to “explain themselves” at the next ABC board meeting.

With a council byelection coming up, ABC’s handling of the Stanley Park bike lane decision remains under scrutiny. The integrity commissioner’s findings show this wasn’t just about a bike lane—it was about a political process that kept the public in the dark on major decisions affecting Vancouver’s parks and transportation policies.

The uncoverings come at a time when the threat of bike lane removals continues in various parts of North America, including Ontario, New York, and California.