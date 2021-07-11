Sepp Kuss wins first career Tour stage, Woods loses polka dots in the Andorran Pyrenees

Michael Woods couldn’t keep the King of the Mountains jersey after one day in the polka dots, as the Tour de France entered the Andorran Pyrenees on Sunday. American Sepp Kuss held off Alejandro Valverde to win his first career Tour stage and Jumbo-Visma’s second of the 2021 edition. Although there was movement in the GC top-10, no one could budge Tadej Pogačar’s race lead.

The Course

With Stage 15 the 2021 Tour de France moved out of the Pyrenees foothills into the Andorran mountains proper. Over 191 km the organizers had sprinkled three Cat. 1 climbs and a Cat. 2. The final ascent, Cat. 1 Col de Beixalis, crested 14 km from the finish in Andorra la Vella. It was a hot, windy day.

4500 meters of elevation gain and three first-category climbs. It's going to be hard out there today. Stage 15 of #TDF2021 (Céret – Andorra-la-Vieille, 191.3 kilometers) is about to start. pic.twitter.com/Prbln5XBmS — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 11, 2021

KOM Scrap In the Enormous Breakaway

Soon after the start in Céret, a couple of large breakaway groups formed one huge breakaway of 32 riders. Woods was there to defend his polka dot jersey, with his closest rivals Nairo Quintana, Wout Van Aert and Wout Poels in the mix.

At the top of the first Cat. 1, Montée de Mont-Louis, Poels took the maximum points, Van Aert was runner-up and Woods was third. Woods kept the jersey by a point.

The next climbs were Cat. 2 Col de Puymorens leading immediately to Cat. 1 Port d’Envalira, like steps. Port d’Envalira was the Henri Desgrandes Prize, the highest point in the race at 2406 metres. Groupama-FDJ obviously thought David Gaudu had a good chance of winning the day, as it had two riders pulling the breakaway.

On Col de Puymorens Van Aert was the fastest, Poels was second and Woods third. Woods and Poels were tied on points. Van Aert was six points in arrears.

Port d’Envalira came close on the heels of Puymorens. Trek-Segafredo assumed the pace making from Groupama-FDJ and whittled down the fugitive group. With 2.8 km to climb, Woods put in an acceleration. Several riders went with him and things got very cagey. Quintana attacked and took a considerable gap. Quintana claimed both the Desgrandes dough (for the third time in his career) and the maximum points. Woods placed fourth and lost the jersey to Poels on the road.

Back in the yellow jersey group, Ineos had isolated Pogačar and brought the breakaway closer. On the descent, Ineos continued to apply the pressure. Second place Guillaume Martin lost contact. Down the road, the escapees pulled back Quintana.

The Final Climb

The steepest grades of Col de Beixalis were early in its 6.2 km. The Woods breakaway started up with a 5:00 buffer. Again, Quintana attacked, popping Poels and Van Aert out the back. Woods hung tough and before Poels could come back he picked up the tempo. Quintana faded.

Kuss made a move that put him solo. Woods was in the chase group.

Fifth-place Richard Carapaz attacked, drawing Pogačar, third-place Rigoberto Uran and fourth-place Jonas Vingegaard.

After a reforming of the favourites group, sixth-place Ben O’Connor put in a dig. Pogačar and Vingegaard also both took swings.

Kuss tipped over the top of Beixalis 20 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde. A minute behind Kuss, Poels was third over. It was official: Woods had lost the jersey.

Kuss held firm and flung away his sunglasses in celebration. His teammate Vingegaard returned to the podium at the expense of Martin; in fact, almost everyone in the top-10 moved up one place over Martin.

Monday is the last, well-deserved rest day for the riders.



2021 Tour de France Stage 15

1) Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) 5:12:06

2) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +0:23

3) Wout Poels (The Netherlands/Bahrain-Victorious)

30) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +6:19

2021 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 56:50:21

2) Rigoberto Uran (Colombia/EF Education-Nippo) +5:18

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo-Visma) +5:32

4) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +5:33

5) Ben O’Connor (Australia/AG2R-Citroën) +5:58

6) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6:16

7) Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan/Astana-Premier Tech) +7:01

8) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +7:11

9) Guillaume Martin (France/Cofidis) +7:58

10) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +10:59