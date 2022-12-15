Seriously injured cyclist charged following motorist collision at roundabout

A 52-year-old cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision at a Kitchener roundabout in November has been charged by the police. According to a CTV report, emergency services arrived at the scene on Nov. 28 just after 5 p.m.

The Kitchener man was then transported by paramedics to the hospital. According to Waterloo Regional Police, he was riding west through the crosswalk when he was hit by the motorist.

Following an investigation, the cyclist has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with riding a bicycle in a crosswalk, as well as not having a light and horn.

“It was determined the driver of a motor vehicle was travelling north on Ottawa Street South and struck a cyclist that was riding west through the crosswalk,” a media release from Waterloo regional police read.

The news of the cyclist being charged followed a serious collision in the same city just a day earlier. On Wednesday in Kitchener, a 44-year-old cyclist had to be airlifted following a collision by a motorist. Kitchener police said the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old woman, had no injuries.

“I think there should be something done to widen up the roads here,” a witness told CTV News. “It’s pretty dangerous with lots of traffic. There should be something done soon because people are getting hurt.”