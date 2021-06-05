Seven Canadians to race the Tour de Suisse

The 85th Tour de Suisse kicks off on Sunday with the first of eight stages, and on the start line will be seven Canadians. Israel Start-up Nation and Rally Cycling are sending three Canucks each and Hugo Houle will be racing for Astana Premier-Tech. The Tour de Suisse, along with the Critérium du Dauphiné, is a traditional warm-up race for riders heading to the Tour de France, although none of the seven have been part of official start lists for the French Grand Tour that begins on June 26 in Brest.

Michael Woods is the most notable rider in the seven, as his goals for the season have been the Ardennes Classics, the Tour de France and the Tokyo Olympic Games. This season Woods has led both the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var and the Tour de Romandie after stage victories. The Israel Start-up Nation team also includes James Piccoli, eighth in the Ruta del Sol and runner-up in the Tour du Rwanda, and Guillaume Boivin.

Rally is sending Matteo Dal-Cin, Rob Britton and Nick Zukowsky to an important WorldTour race in its schedule.

We’re sending seven dependable timepieces to @tds for a race that will come down to seconds ⏱ Go beyond the stages and learn what makes #TourdeSuisse special 👇https://t.co/vYVfxCw4Rv — Rally Cycling (@Rally_Cycling) June 4, 2021

Astana-Premier Tech will be looking for stage victories and utilizing Jakob Fuglsang as its protected rider.

The Tour de Suisse GC contenders will be Richard Carapaz, Esteban Chaves, Rigoberto Uran, Marc Hirschi, Pierre Latour, Woods and Julian Alaphilippe. Tom Dumoulin is returning to racing at the Tour de Suisse after taking the first five months away from competition.