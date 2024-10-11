Severe weather results in major changes to the Il Lombardia route

The route for Il Lombardia has been officially altered due to severe weather conditions in northern Italy, according to reports in both WielerFlits and Sporza. Heavy rainfall in recent days has caused significant damage, including landslides and road deterioration, prompting the organizers to implement changes to both the opening sections and the later parts of the race course.

One major change is the replacement of the Passo di Ganda, initially scheduled after 37 kilometres, with the ascent of Selvino. The riders will head towards Albino instead of Gazzaniga after approximately 40 kilometres. Following the Selvino climb, the original route will continue.

Modified finish line location

In addition to the route changes, concerns about potential flooding in Como have led to a modification of the finish line location. The race will now conclude at Viale Felice Cavalotti, moving away from the originally planned Lungo Lario Trento.

Hier, aan de voet van de Passo di Ganda, kan morgen geen peloton passeren. De organisatie moet op zoek naar een alternatief voor de tweede klim in de Ronde van Lombardije. pic.twitter.com/bBKkYLIHpe — Rutger Vanseveren (@rutgervseveren) October 11, 2024

As a result of these adjustments, the total distance of Il Lombardia will now be 255 kilometres, slightly shorter than initially intended. However, the starting times will remain unchanged.

Last big hurrah for the pros

The 118th Giro di Lombardia, known as the ‘Classic of the Falling Leaves,’ is set for Saturday. This prestigious race marks the final Monument classic of the season and the last major one-day race in the men’s road cycling 2024 UCI World Tour. 175 cyclists from 25 teams will embark on the 252-kilometre journey from Bergamo to Como.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar, the newly crowned world champion and three-time defending champion, aims to make history by becoming just the third rider to win the race four times. He also has the chance to be the first since the legendary Fausto Coppi to achieve four consecutive victories.

Among his competitors, Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and two-time mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock pose significant threats. Additionally, climbing specialist Matteo Jorgenson could also be in the mix. Canada has one entrant in the race: national champion Mike Woods from Israel – Premier Tech.

Another milestone for Pogi?

As the season’s last Monument classic, Il Lombardia is highly anticipated, with Pogačar’s quest for a remarkable fourth win adding to the excitement surrounding the event. The Slovenian recently became the first male rider since Stephen Roche to win the Triple Crown—the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and road worlds—since 1987. Prior to that, only the great Eddy Merckx had done so in 1974. So, for him to tie the great Fausto Coppi with total numbers of wins at Lombardia would be another milestone for 2024.

In his first race in the rainbow jersey, Pogi once again dominated. Pogačar won the 1.Pro-rated Giro dell’Emilia, one of the Italian warm-up races for Il Lombardia, the Race of the Falling Leaves. In a classic Pog move, the Slovenian went solo with 38 km remaining.