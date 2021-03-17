Former NBA star Shawn Bradley paralyzed after being hit by car

Former NBA star Shawn Bradley is paralyzed after being struck from behind by a vehicle while riding his bike. The crash occurred just one block from the 48-year-old’s home in St. George, Utah.

“Long and arduous” recovery

Bradley was hit by a car on Jan. 20, 2021. The crash resulted in a traumatic spinal cord injury that required neck fusion surgery. The former Maverick has been in the hospital for eight weeks undergoing rehabilitation to deal with his injuries.

“His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia,” reads a statement from the Dallas Mavericks sharing the news. “Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous.”

Bradley is reportedly in “good spirits,” working towards his rehabilitation. He plans to use his injury as a platform to promote bicycle safety awareness.

Record-setting career

At 7’6″, Bradley is one of the tallest players to ever play in the NBA. His career spanned from 1993 to 2005, playing with the Dallas Mavericks from 1996 to his retirement from the game.

The Mavericks issued a statement on behalf of Bradley informing fans of his injury. It included statements from Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban and GM Donnie Nielson.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

Along with his height, Bradley is known for his incredible career stats in blocks. He also appeared alongside Michael Jordan in the 1996 movie Space Jam.