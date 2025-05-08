She couldn’t walk at 15 — now this Canadian is riding for a world record

Just two years after getting on a bicycle for the first time, Dr. Sarah Ruggins is aiming to break a Guinness World Record by cycling the length of the United Kingdom and back — a 2,700-km route that stretches from Land’s End in Cornwall to John o’Groats in Scotland and back again.

Ruggins, a former youth track athlete from Canada now living in Cirencester, England, will begin the ride on May 11. The route includes more than 18,000 m of climbing. That’s roughly the equivalent of two ascents of Mount Everest, if you’re counting.

She is hoping to beat the current record time of five days and 18 hours. That’s been held since 2017 by Scottish cyclist James MacDonald. To do that, Ruggins will need to cover as much as 600 km per day on minimal rest.

“I’m challenging this record to close the chapter on the versions of my life I didn’t get to live,” Ruggins said in an interview. “And to give something back to two organizations that help people rebuild their lives with dignity and freedom. Often using something as simple, but powerful, as a bicycle.”

Ruggins developed a rare autoimmune disease at age 15 that left her unable to walk or use her hands. After years of intensive care, she moved to the United Kingdom to complete a PhD and began rebuilding her life with the help of mobility-focused charities.

Originally intending to run the Land’s End to John o’Groats route to raise awareness and funds, she was sidelined by a series of injuries. In 2023, with only six months of cycling experience, she completed the Transcontinental Race. A self-supported, 4,000-km ride across Europe — finishing near the front of the field.

Her latest ride aims to raise funds for The Bike Project and Bikes for Refugees, two charities that use bicycles to help refugees access essential services and integrate into their communities.

“I’ve hosted female refugees and asylum seekers in my home,” Ruggins said. “I’ve seen how something as simple as a bike can transform mobility, independence and access to opportunity.”

The effort is supported by several sponsors, including MOJU, Liv Cycling, Restrap and Precision Hydration. The ride will also be the subject of a forthcoming feature documentary, Unbreakable, produced by the Gloucestershire-based company Sourcy.

“Sarah’s story is nothing short of extraordinary,” MOJU co-founder Rich Goldsmith said. “Her drive, her resilience — it’s exactly what we mean when we talk about living with mojo.”

Lizzie Kenyon, chief executive of The Bike Project, said the funding will help provide more bicycles for those who need them most.

Steven McCluskey, chief executive of Bikes for Refugees Scotland, said too many newcomers to the U.K. are forced to choose between food and transit. “A bike can be life-changing. And Sarah’s ride is going to make that difference for so many,” he said.

Ruggins will be updating her progress throughout the ride on Instagram at @sarah_ruggins. Donations to the charities can be made online at www.lejogle.org.