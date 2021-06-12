Shelly Gautier earns Canada’s second world championship title at 2021 UCI Para-road words

Shelly Gautier extended Canada’s gold medal streak at 2021 UCI Para-road world championships on Friday. The two-time Paralympian won her 9th T1 individual time trial gold medal.

“This race was my first international race in two years,” Gautier said after the race. “The planning of where to cycle in the wind was tricky, as was staying small. My coaches Guillaume Plourde, Eric Van Den Eynde, Sébastien Travers and Cycling Canada helped me put in the hard work to make winning this World Championship possible. I am very proud of the result. I now have nine ITT rainbow jerseys and I am very proud of that.”

WORLD CHAMPION 🌈 Another great day of racing with @ShelleyGautier racing to 🥇 in women's T1 TT at #Cascais2021 👏 pic.twitter.com/sZDAxioPeo — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) June 11, 2021

Friday’s win marks an incredibly 17 world titles for Gautier.

Marie-Claude Molnar started Canada’s medal streak on the opening day of Para-road worlds. Molnar won her first world championship title in the women’s C4 time trial.

Para-road world championships continue through Sunday in Cascais, Portugal.

Gautier wasn’t the only Canadian in action Friday in Portugal. Other ITT results include Marie-Ève Croteau (T2) finishing 4th, Charles Moreau (H3) 4th, Matthew Kinnie (H2) 4th, Louis-Albert Corriveau Jolin (C3) 7th and Kara Douville (H4) 7th.