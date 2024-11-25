Shimano Canada hiring for 2 positions

Shimano Canada has two job openings.

Retail Marketing Support

Position Summary

Reporting to the Go-To-Market (GTM) Manager, the Retail Marketing Support position assists the marketing team with efforts focused on supporting Canadian Independent Bicycle Dealers (IBD). In this role, you will be responsible for supporting our retail network through strategic in-store and digital activities aligned with overall marketing and sales strategies.

In-store support includes POP displays, graphic installations, and merchandising support for IBDs. Digital activities include creating and publishing dealer B2B banners, newsletters, and leading the Locally platform program.

Other key accountabilities of this role include:

Budget Management

– Oversee and maintain the Retail Support segment of the marketing budget.

– Daily maintenance of the Retail Support budget.

– Provide monthly and quarterly budget reports to the GTM Manager.

– Focus on two key areas: delivering retail support projects from inception to completion and supporting Sales Agency Co-Op Seeding for all owned and distributed brands, ensuring alignment with key sales objectives.

Project Planning and Content Creation

– Develop an annual foundation plan to align key sales objectives with retail support initiatives.

– Develop a full-year Retail Support calendar for IBD communications, including B2B banners and retailer newsletters.

– Lead Retail Support projects, working with graphic vendors from inception through production and delivery to customers.

– Maintain dealer-facing merchandise, swag, and similar programs, including sourcing, ordering, receiving, inventory maintenance, and managing the ordering process for sales representatives.

– Act as project lead for Canadian IBDs with regards to the Locally program and the Canadian SHIMANO SERVICE CENTER (SSC) Program.

Reporting and Processing

– Create and maintain dashboards to measure the success of new and existing retail sales programs.

– Clearly communicate sales actions, programs, and goals to all sales representatives.

– Ensure sales representatives operate within the framework of the Shimano Retail Support programs, adhering to the outlined requirements and policies.

– Process GTM orders as requested, including sports marketing, sale samples, media, etc.

– Manage image assets for IBD digital support.

Knowledge and Experience

– Experience with Adobe Suite (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, etc.).

– Proficiency with Microsoft 365 products (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

– 1-3 years of experience in a marketing role preferred.

– Knowledge of the cycling industry is an asset.

– Experience with Salesforce is an asset.

Travel

This position requires the ability to travel both domestically and internationally, with travel expected up to 20 per cent of the time.

If you are interested in this opportunity and meet the qualifications, we would like to hear from you. Please submit your current Cover Letter and Resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.

Soft Goods Sales Coordinator

The Role

As the Canadian Soft Goods Sales Coordinator, you will be responsible for growing sales of Shimano Soft Goods and LAZER helmets in Canada. Reporting to the National Sales Manager, you will manage sales and unit forecasts to achieve financial targets. You will work within the sales team and with cross-functional teams (Marketing, Supply Chain, Finance) to ensure effective and timely execution and reporting on progress towards financial targets. You will also work closely with the National Sales Manager to follow corporate strategy and sales directions.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities

– Manage, maintain, and update the Sales and Unit forecasts.

– Execute various sales initiatives for the Canadian market.

– Provide market research for the Canadian Soft Goods landscape.

– Manage initiatives to drive sales across various channels.

– Grow market share for all brands in Canada.

– Achieve sales and margin targets.

– Weekly and monthly reporting of sales and margin plans and results.

– In-market domestic travel when required.

Essential Job Qualifications

– Three (3) years of experience in Sales/Marketing within the sporting goods industry.

– Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

– Strong understanding of the current sales channels in the Canadian bicycle industry.

– Knowledge of the bicycle market is essential.

– Demonstrated problem-solving skills.

– Strong analytical capabilities with a focus on business development.

– Proficient in Microsoft Office, advanced level Excel, PowerPoint.

– Excellent communication and presentation skills.

– Experience working with wholesalers, sport specialty retailers, and independent dealers.

The Ideal Candidate Will Also Possess

– Passion for cycling.

– High level of industry expertise and in-depth industry knowledge (an asset).

– Bilingual (French and English) is an asset.

If you are interested in this opportunity and meet the qualifications, we would like to hear from you. Please submit your current cover letter and resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.