Shimano Canada is hiring a softgoods sales manager

Shimano Canada is looking for a new Canadian softgoods manager. The successful canadidate will be responsible for growing sales of Shimano softgoods and Lazer helmets in Canada. Reporting to the national sales manager, the softgoods sales manager will develop and execute sales forecasts to achieve our financial targets. The role will develop successful sales programs and pricing strategies through the collection and analysis of relevant industrial, market, and competitive data. The successful candidate will work within the sales team, as well as with cross functional teams from marketing and finance to ensure effective and timely execution and reporting on progress towards our financial targets. The moftgoods sales Manager will work closely with Shimano’s global team to follow corporate product and sales directions.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

∙ Creation of sales programs and initiatives for the Canadian market

∙ Provide market research for Canadian softgoods landscape

∙ Creation and maintenance of pricing to drive sales across various channels

∙ Grow market share for all brands in Canada

∙ Achieve sales and margin targets

∙ Weekly and Monthly reporting of sales and margin plans and results

∙ Regular domestic and international travel

Essential Job Qualifications

∙ Five years experience in sales/marketing within the sporting goods industry ∙ Bachelor degree, or equivalent experience

∙ Strong understanding of the current sales channels in the Canadian bicycle industry ∙ Knowledge of the bicycle market is essential

∙ Demonstrated problem solving skills

∙ Strong analytical capabilities with a focus on business development

∙ Proficient in Microsoft Office, advanced level Excel, PowerPoint

∙ Excellent communication and presentation skills

∙ Experience working with wholesalers, sport specialty retailers and independent dealers ∙ Valid Passport required for international travel, including to the US and Japan

The Ideal Candidate will also possess:

∙ Passion for cycling

∙ High level of industry expertise and in-depth industry knowledge an asset

∙ Bilingual French and English is an asset

If you are interested in this opportunity and feel you meet the qualifications we require, we would like to hear from you.

Please submit your current Cover Letter and Resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.