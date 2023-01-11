Shimano Canada is hiring an event marketing coordinator

Shimano is seeking an event marketing coordinator to join its team. Reporting directly to the Go To Market (GTM) Manager, the event marketing coordinator will lead the planning and organizing of Canadian events for our Shimano, Lazer and PRO brands–including logistics, staffing, and site activations. This includes working with the global brand marketing teams to create marketing plans for these events. This position will be based out of our office in Peterborough, Ont. when not traveling for events.

Essential duties and responsibilities

∙ Planning and organizing Canadian events for Shimano, Lazer and PRO – including logistics, staffing, and site activations

∙ Primary point of contact with event organizers

∙ Responsible for storage, organization and shipment of event collateral

∙ Attending Canadian and U.S. events

∙ Extensive Travel, up to 50 per cent, including overnight and international travel will be required ∙ – Managing SCL field staff including travel/event scheduling, expenses and reports

∙ Planning and organizing Canadian seminars for retail product and tech education training in coordination with retail service and STePS/tech rep

∙ Assisting GTM manager with planning and facilitating sports marketing orders ∙ Produce event reports and monthly summaries

∙ Maintaining yearly events budget, providing monthly updates

Job Qualifications

∙ Two to five years of experience with marketing, with preference to outdoor retailing or related industry

∙ Excellent leadership, strong interpersonal skills and ability to work successfully with a variety of departments

∙ Experience leading and implement project plans involving diverse teams

∙ Able to work cross functionally and recommend improvements to boost performance ∙ Excellent communication & organizational skills

∙ Strong problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail

∙ Experience with SalesForce will be an asset

∙ Bilingual (English and French) would be an asset

Education

∙ Degree in marketing or a related field, or demonstrated equivalent experience in marketing/event management

If you are interested in this opportunity and feel you meet the qualifications we require, we would like to hear from you. Please submit your current cover letter and resume in PDF or MS Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.