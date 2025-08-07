Shimano Canada is hiring an independent sales representative – bicycle division

Shimano Canada Limited is a global company offering the world’s sporting community top labels and brands including Shimano, G. Loomis, Lazer, Power Pro, and PRO. Shimano is seeking an independent sales representative for British Columbia “west territory” to join Team Shimano. Our Canadian headquarters are located in Peterborough, Ontario.

Job summary:

The sales representative will lead all independent bicycle dealer sales for the British Columbia territory covering Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, BC North, and Thompson-Okanagan, as outlined by Shimano.

Reporting to the national sales manager, the sales representative will focus on sales, go-to-market actions, and service for our independent bicycle dealer network in the BC territory as outlined by Shimano. This position requires excellent communication and organizational skills, and the ability to work with the internal sales team members to strategize, plan and implement territory objectives.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

Lead the development of territory plans through collaboration with Shimano Canada’s internal sales team

Become an expert in cycling components, apparel and accessories

Successfully manage and grow all aspects of our retailers’ relationships

Maintain professional and technical knowledge

Service existing accounts, obtain orders, and establish new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales

Serve customers by selling products and meeting customer needs

Provide regular market feedback as it relates to sales planning and forecasting

Provide daily reporting through Salesforce

Provide industry-leading sales and sales support (pre- and post-sales)

Achieve sales targets by category and brand

Recommend changes in programs, service and policy by evaluating results and market developments

Responsible for product knowledge sessions, ensuring accounts and staff are given product knowledge on an as-needed basis

Help develop calendar for promotions and sales initiatives, and monitor and gather results

Work with the Shimano Canada marketing team to develop appropriate plans for the territory, ensuring support for outlined sales goals and retailer success (sampling, seeding, POP, displays, fixtures, ambassadors, etc.)

Work with the marketing team to plan key events within the region

Assist in deployment of marketing actions to support dealer base as required (trade shows, exhibits and other events as required)

Work with the Shimano Canada internal credit team as needed

Provide an appropriate computer and cell phone that will support any software programs deemed necessary by Shimano Canada

Qualifications:

British Columbia, territory-based sales representative

3–5 years selling experience within the cycling/outdoor/action sports industry – or similar role

Strong presentation, negotiation and problem-solving abilities

Proven ability to meet sales goals and grow sales

Ability to close the sale

Experience in analyzing sales reports and recognizing potential opportunities

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (French is an asset)

Strong presentation skills

Motivated self-starter

Exceptional time management and organizational efficiency

Ability to travel long distances multiple times within each season, including some weekends

Confident, with a positive personality

Team player with the ability to work independently

Suitable vehicle, valid driver’s licence and valid insurance

Valid passport with ability to travel to the U.S.

Registered Canadian business

What Shimano offers:

Competitive commission-based pay structure

Online B2B resource

Marketing and PR support; industry-leading digital, retail and sports marketing assets

Professional sales management guidance and customer service support

If you are interested in this opportunity and feel you meet the qualifications we require, we would like to hear from you. Please submit your current cover letter and resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.