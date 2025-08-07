Shimano Canada is hiring an independent sales representative – bicycle division
New job opportunity in the bicycle division covering Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, BC North and Thompson-Okanagan regions
Shimano Canada Limited is a global company offering the world’s sporting community top labels and brands including Shimano, G. Loomis, Lazer, Power Pro, and PRO. Shimano is seeking an independent sales representative for British Columbia “west territory” to join Team Shimano. Our Canadian headquarters are located in Peterborough, Ontario.
Job summary:
The sales representative will lead all independent bicycle dealer sales for the British Columbia territory covering Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky, Sunshine Coast, BC North, and Thompson-Okanagan, as outlined by Shimano.
Reporting to the national sales manager, the sales representative will focus on sales, go-to-market actions, and service for our independent bicycle dealer network in the BC territory as outlined by Shimano. This position requires excellent communication and organizational skills, and the ability to work with the internal sales team members to strategize, plan and implement territory objectives.
Essential duties and responsibilities:
- Lead the development of territory plans through collaboration with Shimano Canada’s internal sales team
- Become an expert in cycling components, apparel and accessories
- Successfully manage and grow all aspects of our retailers’ relationships
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge
- Service existing accounts, obtain orders, and establish new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales
- Serve customers by selling products and meeting customer needs
- Provide regular market feedback as it relates to sales planning and forecasting
- Provide daily reporting through Salesforce
- Provide industry-leading sales and sales support (pre- and post-sales)
- Achieve sales targets by category and brand
- Recommend changes in programs, service and policy by evaluating results and market developments
- Responsible for product knowledge sessions, ensuring accounts and staff are given product knowledge on an as-needed basis
- Help develop calendar for promotions and sales initiatives, and monitor and gather results
- Work with the Shimano Canada marketing team to develop appropriate plans for the territory, ensuring support for outlined sales goals and retailer success (sampling, seeding, POP, displays, fixtures, ambassadors, etc.)
- Work with the marketing team to plan key events within the region
- Assist in deployment of marketing actions to support dealer base as required (trade shows, exhibits and other events as required)
- Work with the Shimano Canada internal credit team as needed
- Provide an appropriate computer and cell phone that will support any software programs deemed necessary by Shimano Canada
Qualifications:
- British Columbia, territory-based sales representative
- 3–5 years selling experience within the cycling/outdoor/action sports industry – or similar role
- Strong presentation, negotiation and problem-solving abilities
- Proven ability to meet sales goals and grow sales
- Ability to close the sale
- Experience in analyzing sales reports and recognizing potential opportunities
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (French is an asset)
- Strong presentation skills
- Motivated self-starter
- Exceptional time management and organizational efficiency
- Ability to travel long distances multiple times within each season, including some weekends
- Confident, with a positive personality
- Team player with the ability to work independently
- Suitable vehicle, valid driver’s licence and valid insurance
- Valid passport with ability to travel to the U.S.
- Registered Canadian business
What Shimano offers:
- Competitive commission-based pay structure
- Online B2B resource
- Marketing and PR support; industry-leading digital, retail and sports marketing assets
- Professional sales management guidance and customer service support
If you are interested in this opportunity and feel you meet the qualifications we require, we would like to hear from you. Please submit your current cover letter and resume in PDF or Word format to scljobs@shimano.com.