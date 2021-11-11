Shimano Canada is hiring a TECH rep/STEPS Demo Driver

Shimano Canada is seeking a Tech rep/STEPS Demo Driver to join their Shimano Canada Limited team.

Job Summary

The employee will reporting to the Go To Market Manager, and will be responsible for representing Shimano Tech support and Shimano’s STEPS e-bikes in the field. This position is a one year contract and will focus on demoing Shimano STEPS equipped bikes at dealer events and non-endemic events along with providing tech support to bicycle retailers on all Shimano Brand items (Shimano, Pearl Izumi, Lazer, and PRO). The Shimano TECH / STEPS Demo Driver will also lead and assist in marketing Shimano STEPS, teaching clinics, staffing consumer marketing booths; attending trade shows and sales meetings, interacting with the media and providing event market and product feedback to Shimano Canada. Current available position will be based out of Ontario and cover the Greater Toronto Area. Regular office days are expected at Shimano Canada based in Peterborough when not traveling to events or retailers. Travel throughout Ontario and Quebec will be expected, along with trips to Western Canada and the United States.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

∙ Provide Technical support to bicycle dealers and manufactures on STEPS and all Shimano group company brands

∙ Represent Shimano at various events in a professional manner.

∙ Repair bicycles in a safe manner at fun ride settings.

∙ Communicate Shimano E-Bike marketing messages to OEMs, dealers, consumers and advocacy events

∙ Explore rental and non-endemic opportunities (larger events).

∙ Provide e-bike demos, marketing and technical support for OEM and retailers. ∙ Build Shimano STEPS brand recognition in territory

∙ Transport the demo vehicle and equipment to/from the events according to policies and regulations.

∙ Organize and execute independent bike dealer and non-endemic events.

∙ Meet demo driver requirements and policies outlined by supervisor.

∙ Participate in event logistics and budget planning.



∙ Understand and process new information quickly.

∙ Able to work 25 + events a year

∙ Set up and tear down vehicles and displays at events.

∙ Maintain vehicles, bikes and marketing displays.

∙ Stock and organize parts inventories in demo vehicle.

∙ Maintain clean work areas and equipment.

∙ Deliver and install in-store marketing materials at specified retail locations.

∙ Work together with each division of Shimano to assist their needs

∙ Supervise event staff on Shimano products

∙ Submit expense reports in a timely manner

∙ Submit weekly trip reports

∙ Plan schedule for each year

∙ Working together with sales agencies to help their needs

∙ Over 50% travel based

Job Qualifications

∙ Intermediate to advanced level knowledge of bicycle mechanics and ability to troubleshoot and repair bicycles.

∙ Time management skills.

∙ Excellent communication and written skills

∙ Ability to work unsupervised.

∙ Ability to demonstrate mechanical techniques to consumers and other members of the bike industry.

∙ Ability to drive long hours and work outside the office for weeks at a time.

∙ Available to work weekends and holidays as required to fulfill event schedule. ∙ Computer skills (Microsoft Office- Proficient in Excel, Word and Outlook).

∙ Superior trouble shooting skills under extreme pressure.

∙ Ability to confidently represent Shimano in marketing booth and tech seminar situations. ∙ Event support experience.

∙ Ability to present for a large audience

∙ High level knowledge of all Shimano products

∙ Cross-country vehicle driving experience a plus

∙ Ontario G-Class license (or equivalent)

∙ Good Driving Record with clean drivers abstract

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing preferred, but not required.

Resume and cover letters can be sent to scljobs@shimano.com