Shimano revamps road shoe line

Shimano has launched its 2022 shoe line which includes a track and sprint-focused S-PHYRE RC902T, as well as the limited-edition Dura-Ace RC902S S-PHYRE kicks, a mid-range SH-RC702, the RC502 and and a women’s-specific RC502W. For adventure and gravel riders, there’s the limited edition RX8 Gravel Race shoes.

Limited Edition Dura-Ace S-PHYRE

To celebrate the launch of Shimano’s new Dura-Ace 12-speed road components, the S-PHYRE RC902S special edition Dura-Ace shoes deliver Shimano’s hallmark uncompromising performance and style. You might see these shoes on the feet of the world’s best track sprinters as well as top professional teams like Jumbo-Visma, Alpecin-Fenix, Team DSM, and Arkea-Samsic.

The RC9S follows the shimmery Dura-Ace color scheme with an enameled black surround wrap upper and gloss black heel cup. The dual pearl metal, low-profile BOA Li2 dials add a bit more pop to this special edition model.

The shoe can be tightened by the Li2 Alloy Metal BOA dials, and the upper is reinforced mesh and microfiber leather. The shoe features an anti-twist heel cup along with Silvadur anti-bacterial treated insole. The shoe is available in sizes 36-48, with half-sizes from 39-47. The RC902S weighs in at a featherweight 240 g, and will cost $629.99

SH-RC702

Shimano trickles down top-of-the-line technology to its new RC702. Echoing S-PHYRE technology. The all-new RC7 gives smooth pedaling and efficient power transfer for premium performance, but at a mid-level price.

The shoe features Shimano’s DYNALAST fit for stability and comfort, dual BOA dials for quick, micro-adjustments, and a Surround Upper for a comfortable but glove-like fit. The new RC702 model also receives upgraded BOA Power Zone lacing for increased control. The shoe weighs in at 266 g, and will cost $329.99

RC502 and RC502W

Combining performance features with all-day comfort, Shimano’s RC5 and RC5W women’s shoes combine a mesh/TPU and synthetic leather upper construction with a single BOA L6 dial and Velcro strap to accommodate a wider range of foot shapes. The shoes feature a seamless midsole for lower stack height and improved stability while the sole is rated at an 8/12 out of Shimano’s scale of 12 in stiffness for more comfort and compliance.

Both shoes will cost $219.99.

Limited Edition RX8 Gravel Race Shoes

Shimano’s RX8 The shoes come in two limited edition colours inspired by the golden hour rides and rocky desert landscapes that we so often find ourselves immersed in during our favorite gravel adventures. The new bronze RX8 is availble as Shimano’s unisex offering while the women’s specific yellow Gold RX8 option features a narrower fit for small to mid-sized feet. The RX8 weigh 265 g, and will cost $359.00