Shimano shares S-Phyre tech across road line and seasonal shoes
Shimano’s S-Phyre shoes remains a step above the rest, offering a mix of comfort and performance. Now, Shimano is bringing much of that tech to the rest of its road shoe line, including more women’s options and one seasonal option, without the price tag that also set S-Phyre apart.
High-end features aren’t always something that can trickle down, so it’s interesting to see what Shimano’s brought from its premium race shoe to the rest of the line.
Shimano's RC703 shoes gets the double boa treatment
There's three colours
Including race white, obviously
Similar design and fit to the S-phyr
Shimano RC703 and RC703W
The race shoe for those of us who are not sponsored pros, the RC703 brings the same fit and design as S-Phyre, with slightly different materials. A pair of Boa L6Z dials, with cross-over lacing pattern, and surround wrapping upper that gives a comfortable fit that is also secure enough for efficient power transfer. The women’s version uses what Shimano calls a “women’s specific last designed to boost comfort and performance for a broader range of riders,” but both men’s and women’s use a synthetic leather upper.
- BOA® Fit System with two L6Z dials
- Breathable synthetic leather upper
- Surround Wrapping Upper
- Low stack height midsole
- Standard Men’s Sizes: 38 – 47 (half sizes available), 48, 49, 50
- Wide Sizes: 38 – 47 (half sizes available), 48, 49, 50
- Standard Women’s Sizes: 36 – 44
- MSRP: $250.00 USD, €229.95 EUR
RC302 comes in a broader range of colors
And a women's version
A single Boa dial
But still a very performance-focused design
Shimano RC302 and RC302W
Simplifying design slightly, and cutting the price, the RC302 and women’s RC302W is focused on value, whether you’re getting into racing or just want a comfortable shoe for riding. A glass fiber reinforces nylon sole delivers a still pedaling platform, though at a slightly higher weight. A single Boa L6E dial fine-tunes fit on the synthetic leather upper.
- BOA® Fit System with L6E dial
- Breathable synthetic leather upper
- Surround Wrapping Upper
- Low stack height midsole
- Weight: 252 grams (size 42)
- Color: Black, White, Navy
- Standard Men’s Sizes: 36 – 52
- Wide Sizes: 36 – 52
- Standard Women’s Sizes: 36 – 44
- MSRP: $135.00 USD, €114.95 EUR
Shimano RC102 and RC201W
Finally, the RC102 does away with Boa dials entirely. Shimano opts for the tried and true three-strap closure system. There’s still a seamless midsole structure, synthetic leather upper and low stack height, giving this shoe similar fit elements to the more expensive models. But added features like a wider heel pad add some conscessions to off-bike comfort over pure performance.
- Seamless midsole structure
- Three-strap closure System
- Breathable synthetic leather upper
- Wide heel pad for walkability
- Weight: 268 grams (size 42)
- Color: Men’s – Black, White, Navy. Women’s – Black, Violet
- Standard Men’s Sizes: 36 – 50
- Standard Women’s Sizes: 36 – 44
- MSRP: $110.00 USD, €94.95 EUR
Shimano MW5 brings performance to the off-season
Ride all year, outdoors, in comfort
Or at least with comfortable feet
Shimano MW502
If you’ve never really been interested in the idea of an off-season, Shimano MW502 is your shoe. Built to stay dry and comfortable in the wettest and coldest weather, or when both coincide, a Dryshied membrane works together with a fleece liner to keep your feet dry. A flap covers the laces while a neoprene ankle sock keeps water from dripping in from the top. All you have to do to ride all year is make sure the rest of your body is as well taken care of.
- SPD-Compatible
- Dryshield membrane with fleece liner
- Speed Lace Closure
- Rubber cross-country racing pattern outsole for increased traction
- MSRP: $225.00 USD, €159.95 EUR
- Weight: 391 grams (size 42)
- Standard Sizes: 38 – 48
- Wide Width Sizes: 38 – 48