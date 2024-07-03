Shimano shares S-Phyre tech across road line and seasonal shoes

Shimano’s S-Phyre shoes remains a step above the rest, offering a mix of comfort and performance. Now, Shimano is bringing much of that tech to the rest of its road shoe line, including more women’s options and one seasonal option, without the price tag that also set S-Phyre apart.

High-end features aren’t always something that can trickle down, so it’s interesting to see what Shimano’s brought from its premium race shoe to the rest of the line.

Shimano's RC703 shoes gets the double boa treatment There's three colours Including race white, obviously Similar design and fit to the S-phyr

Shimano RC703 and RC703W

The race shoe for those of us who are not sponsored pros, the RC703 brings the same fit and design as S-Phyre, with slightly different materials. A pair of Boa L6Z dials, with cross-over lacing pattern, and surround wrapping upper that gives a comfortable fit that is also secure enough for efficient power transfer. The women’s version uses what Shimano calls a “women’s specific last designed to boost comfort and performance for a broader range of riders,” but both men’s and women’s use a synthetic leather upper.

BOA ® Fit System with two L6Z dials

Breathable synthetic leather upper

Surround Wrapping Upper

Low stack height midsole

Standard Men’s Sizes: 38 – 47 (half sizes available), 48, 49, 50

Wide Sizes: 38 – 47 (half sizes available), 48, 49, 50

Standard Women’s Sizes: 36 – 44

MSRP: $250.00 USD, €229.95 EUR

RC302 comes in a broader range of colors And a women's version A single Boa dial But still a very performance-focused design

Shimano RC302 and RC302W

Simplifying design slightly, and cutting the price, the RC302 and women’s RC302W is focused on value, whether you’re getting into racing or just want a comfortable shoe for riding. A glass fiber reinforces nylon sole delivers a still pedaling platform, though at a slightly higher weight. A single Boa L6E dial fine-tunes fit on the synthetic leather upper.

BOA ® Fit System with L6E dial

Breathable synthetic leather upper

Surround Wrapping Upper

Low stack height midsole

Weight: 252 grams (size 42)

Color: Black, White, Navy

Standard Men’s Sizes: 36 – 52

Wide Sizes: 36 – 52

Standard Women’s Sizes: 36 – 44

MSRP: $135.00 USD, €114.95 EUR

Shimano RC102 and RC201W

Finally, the RC102 does away with Boa dials entirely. Shimano opts for the tried and true three-strap closure system. There’s still a seamless midsole structure, synthetic leather upper and low stack height, giving this shoe similar fit elements to the more expensive models. But added features like a wider heel pad add some conscessions to off-bike comfort over pure performance.

Seamless midsole structure

Three-strap closure System

Breathable synthetic leather upper

Wide heel pad for walkability

Weight: 268 grams (size 42)

Color: Men’s – Black, White, Navy. Women’s – Black, Violet

Standard Men’s Sizes: 36 – 50

Standard Women’s Sizes: 36 – 44

MSRP: $110.00 USD, €94.95 EUR

Shimano MW5 brings performance to the off-season Ride all year, outdoors, in comfort Or at least with comfortable feet

Shimano MW502

If you’ve never really been interested in the idea of an off-season, Shimano MW502 is your shoe. Built to stay dry and comfortable in the wettest and coldest weather, or when both coincide, a Dryshied membrane works together with a fleece liner to keep your feet dry. A flap covers the laces while a neoprene ankle sock keeps water from dripping in from the top. All you have to do to ride all year is make sure the rest of your body is as well taken care of.